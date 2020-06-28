Firefighters on Sunday extinguished a wildfire in the Santa Fe National Forest that had been burning since Friday.
The fire charred 2.3 acres near Winsor Ridge Trailhead, about 20 miles north of Pecos, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
A crew of 58 firefighters and a helicopter with a water bucket brought the flames under control.
"Firefighters declared it fully contained today. ... Although the fire is still active within the interior, firefighters are securing the perimeter and starting mop-up," the Forest Service said Sunday in a statement.
There were no reports of injuries or property damage, the agency said.
Around 500 people were diverted from the area Saturday as crews worked to put out the flames.
The Forest Service closed over a dozen roads, trails and recreation sites that were impacted by the fire. The agency has yet to lift the closure order.
Areas that were closed include:
- Cowles Ponds fishing site
- Cowles parking areas
- Cowles Campground
- Winsor Ridge Trailhead
- Panchuela Campground
- Panchuela Trailhead
- Holy Ghost Trailhead
- Forest Road 121 (Winsor Canyon Road)
- Forest Road 305 (Panchuela Road)
- Holy Ghost Trail 283
- Winsor Trail 254
- Skyline Trail 251
- Cave Creek Trail 288
- Winsor Ridge Trail 271
