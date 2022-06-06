MORA — When the largest wildfire in the state’s history swept through the mountains outside Chacon, it generated enough heat to crack the rock formation of a spring that once flowed into a collection box at a rate of 20 gallons per minute, supplying water to 133 households.
The unincorporated Mora County community was without running water Sunday. It’s the second time the pipes have gone dry since evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes in late May.
“The spring got diverted; now it’s coming out about 10 to 15 feet further down the rock cliff,” said Jerry Martinez, water operator for the Agua Pura Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association, which formed in the 1970s and supplies water to about 90 percent of residents in the Chacon area.
“We can still tap into it, depending on what the landowner says,” Martinez added.
Several other Northern New Mexico communities also are struggling with water crises as the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire continues to burn, and many homes that are still standing after the blaze tore through neighborhoods in San Miguel and Mora counties lack access to electricity.
Getting basic utilities back online in these rural communities devastated by the nearly 318,000-acre wildfire is one of many needs for residents, who face a long road to recovery and future threats of flooding and watershed damage that could lead to contaminated water systems.
For now, Chacon’s spring water is clean, but the bulk of it is flowing past the collection box.
And there’s another problem: The delivery pipe from the collection box to a downhill storage tank also was damaged during the fire. The 7.5 gallons per minute the spring is still producing is further diminished by the time it reaches the storage tank.
“We’re only getting 5 gallons a minute into the storage tank because we have a line break somewhere in the burned area between the tank and the spring,” Martinez said in an interview late last week at Rene’s 50s Diner in Mora. “We applied through [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] to get the spring source fixed, and we need a new line. We do have an engineer getting a design done for the repairs, then we need funding to pay for it.”
The water association had samples tested recently.
“The water is good, but we had to shut it off for two days a week ago and let it build up — so everybody was without water for two days,” Martinez said.
He had spent weeks trying to get help implementing a temporary fix from the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and federal agencies assigned to the fire, but he was unsuccessful.
“I blew my top,” he said. “I told ‘em, ‘Are you actually telling me you guys are the problem solvers, but you don’t have a pump in the whole state of New Mexico?’ ”
He said the system needs a minimum of 5,000 gallons a day added to the storage tank to supply the community. “They found a 3,000-gallon water truck in Mora, but the guy with the truck said it couldn’t pump the water 20 feet up from the truck into the storage tank.”
Martinez estimated Chacon would likely have enough water for 24 hours after he allows the storage tank to fill up on the trickle of water still available. After that, “It’s probably going to be 24 hours on, 24 hours off. We won’t know how long exactly until we do it,” he said.
Doug Dahl with Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 2, which is deployed to the wildfire’s north zone, had been trying to find a water truck outfitted with a suitable pump for nearly two weeks. A truck that fit the bill had been located in Salt Lake City and was en route, Martinez said, but it broke down Saturday on its way to Chacon.
His next move, Martinez said, would be to ask elected state officials to request a water pump from the New Mexico National Guard.
Michael Johnson, a spokesman for the incident management team, confirmed the Salt Lake City truck was a no-go and indicated the search for a replacement would broaden to areas outside the Southwest.
“One issue is it needs to be a pump that can be used for potable water, and it needs to be strong enough,” Johnson said. “A short-term solution to assist with the delivery of potable water to the district has been hampered by the lack of resources available within the Southwest.”
Martinez said state and federal officials delivered a 40-foot trailer full of bottled water to Chacon, so residents have sufficient water to drink but not to regularly wash themselves, their clothes and dishes.
The New Mexico Environment Department lifted water advisories for eight water systems in Mora County and one in San Miguel County, but Agua Pura wasn’t one of them.
After evacuation orders were lifted, the state worked with the New Mexico Rural Water Association and water system representatives to begin conducting on-site evaluations of 16 water systems serving about 4,150 people.
In Holman, Cleveland, Mora, Ledoux and Guadalupita, residents whose water is supplied by community water associations can safely drink, cook, shower and bathe with the water from their faucets, according to the Environment Department.
Around 2,000 people served by water associations are still under a precautionary water advisory.