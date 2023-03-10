Santa Fe County plans to conduct a full-scale evacuation exercise Saturday in the La Cienega area to simulate what an initial response to a wildfire there would look like.

The exercise will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include multiple agencies — like the county fire department — and civilian partners in the area, according to a news release Friday.

Assistant Fire Chief Martin Vigil, who serves as the county's emergency management director, said the exercise — dubbed Smokey's Campfire 2 — took about six months to plan out. He added the operation was delayed about five weeks ago due to fairly severe wind.