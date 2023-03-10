Santa Fe County plans to conduct a full-scale evacuation exercise Saturday in the La Cienega area to simulate what an initial response to a wildfire there would look like.
The exercise will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include multiple agencies — like the county fire department — and civilian partners in the area, according to a news release Friday.
Assistant Fire Chief Martin Vigil, who serves as the county's emergency management director, said the exercise — dubbed Smokey's Campfire 2 — took about six months to plan out. He added the operation was delayed about five weeks ago due to fairly severe wind.
"The exercise objectives are to engage the civilian population in our … wildfire preparedness program … and allowing our firefighters, both the career side and the volunteer side, to do what's called [an] initial attack," Vigil said. "There [are] very specific tactics in how we would initially respond to a wildfire."
The assistant fire chief said he and his team at the county Office of Emergency Management have been in close contact with the Cienega Homeowners Association over the last few months while planning Saturday's exercise. Vigil added about 40 civilians who live in the area have been identified by the homeowners association as willing participants who will evacuate on predetermined routes after receiving an evacuation alert as part of the simulation.
Career and volunteer firefighters will be traveling down the same roads to illustrate what it's like to have an evacuation run concurrently with emergency response teams making their way toward a hypothetical fire.
"Really, the message is we want people to leave out of harm's way early — even before they get an evacuation order if they feel threatened," Vigil said. "Some of these roads throughout Santa Fe County are pretty narrow, and, you know, some of these trucks are pretty big. We certainly don't want to be competing with, like, a horse trailer."
Vigil said signs have been put up throughout the La Cienega area to alert residents who will not be participating about the upcoming exercise.
A meeting will be held with all participating firefighters and emergency response personnel immediately after the exercise to discuss lessons learned, Vigil said. He called this type of meeting a "hot wash" and said it is common procedure after a fire operation to discuss what went well and what did not while everything is still fresh. The civilians who are participating have also been invited.
"We are rapidly entering our ... wildfire — I hate to say it's a season because it's becoming almost year-round. If there's not snow on the ground chances are we're dealing with wildfires in some degree," Vigil said.