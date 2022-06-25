TAOS — Some Northern New Mexico ranchers are facing a crisis this year after unprecedented drought conditions gave way to wildfires that consumed thousands of acres of public and private land, which cattle growers rely on to sustain their herds in summer.
In Mora County, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire has left many ranchers with no choice but to graze their herds on the low-country lands, where, in a typical year, they would be raising crops of hay and alfalfa to feed their livestock in the winter when grazing is not an option.
Many won’t be able to plant a crop of hay for winter.
“They burned us out completely; the summer pasture in the high country is gone,” said Joseph Griego, a Mora rancher who sits on the Western Mora Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors. “The problem we’re looking at is the cattle are still down below in the areas you normally keep for [growing and] baling hay for winter.”
Because the largest wildfire in state history decimated many federal grazing allotments along with the tracts of private pasture in the upper elevations of Mora County, “the cattle are down below eating that winter hay right now,” Griego said. “Something’s going to have to give. The impact is on the future. Where do we go from here, when the cattle are down here eating the winter feed? Either the government needs to help us out, or it needs to get us hay.”
Griego runs cattle with his son, Jason Griego, who said he has met with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Jeff Witte, secretary and director of the state Department of Agriculture.
“She didn’t understand the magnitude, the ripple effect, which is understandable,” Jason Griego said, adding that he’s confident the governor now understands the situation, which is replicated in San Miguel, Colfax and several other New Mexico counties impacted by wildfire this year. “What we asked is for the government to lease properties not burnt from people who are no longer raising cattle, so ranchers can irrigate and get at least one cut of hay.”
Ranchers also asked the state government to arrange for hay to be delivered to Mora County, but the state doesn’t have the ability to donate hay to ranchers or lease land for them.
Witte said he’s been pushing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to act on his request that the agency immediately offer emergency, no-interest loans to ranchers in Mora County.
“This is a catastrophic situation,” he said. “The ranchers who were impacted qualify for some emergency feed assistance, but the problem is it takes a while for those payments to get through the system. I asked the USDA to use their emergency loan program to immediately issue resources using the future [emergency feed assistance] payments as collateral.
“This money also covers transportation, so ranchers can move their cattle if that’s their decision,” Witte said. “The biggest challenge right now, here and across the West, is everyone’s in a drought, and pasture is very hard to come by. The best thing we can do is let these ranchers have the [cash] resources, so they can make the decisions that are best for them.”
Ranchers who usually move their cattle to grazing allotments on Santa Fe National Forest land currently within burns scars or still active portions of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire won’t be able to access those areas anytime soon.
“Areas that are recently burned will need time to recover,” said Julie Anne Overton, a spokeswoman for Santa Fe National Forest. “Once the intensity of the fire is assessed on a given allotment, we will have a better idea of how long we will need to wait, but the ability to graze an area is related to factors that affect vegetation growth, including the health of the site beforehand and the amount of moisture the vegetation gets while an area is not grazed or rested. To help mitigate all these unknowns, we will be monitoring the vegetation to determine when it is OK to begin grazing again.”
Stage 3 fire restrictions were in effect on both the Santa Fe and Carson national forests until Friday, when they were lifted in many areas, so even ranchers in Taos County have had to wait — depending on the terms of their grazing permit — to move cattle onto allotments that haven’t been affected by wildfire.
“We’ve had drought years stacked on drought years,” said Robert Martinez, a Taos County rancher whose grazing allotment, situated adjacent to his Taos Canyon ranch, has not been affected by this year’s fire season. “Five years ago, I wasn’t buying any hay; now, I have to buy a lot of hay, and my neighbors have had to liquidate herds due to drought.
“Were it not for this early monsoon, half my herd would be headed to market,” he said, noting that despite the drought, he and other Taos County ranchers feel lucky. “I sat in a meeting with the governor and people from Mora County, and they had lost multiple homes through extended families; one rancher had 3,000 bales of hay burn. Miles of fence is going to have to be replaced and fire sterilized the soil.
“Every rancher — and we’re a hopeful bunch, by the way — we’re looking at how much hay we’re going to have to buy and if we’re going to have enough acequia water to grow hay,” Martinez said.
Joseph Griego agreed.
“There’s always hope,” he said. “But you look at the [federal] government, and it’s slow and cumbersome. Cattle gotta eat every day like we do.”
Witte said a USDA representative told him Monday the federal agency “was close” to making a decision on how to provide assistance to New Mexico ranchers, adding, “For me, yesterday is not soon enough.”
Witte and several ranchers all said the Northern New Mexico agriculture community is what kept many ranching operations within the burned area afloat.
“We’ve had well over $500,000 of hay donated by the Farm Bureau, New Mexico Cattle Growers, the Santa Fe Community Foundation to get us over this hump,” Witte said. “But this is a longer-term problem, and that’s why we need USDA to act quickly.”
Jason Griego agreed fellow ranchers, businesses and organizations have come together to support the ranchers who need help but said he’s skeptical the federal government will come to the rescue in time to prevent ranchers from selling their livestock or going out of business.
“With the help of the soil and water conservation district, we made a count of 5,000 total head of livestock, and I think that number’s low, but it includes horses, sheep, goats and cattle in Mora County,” he said. “At $5 per head per day, that comes out to $275,000 per week to feed those animals.
“We’re going on two months of this, and we’ve gotten hay — but it’s all been donations,” he said. “You have the president coming, a dog-and-pony show, saying, ‘We’ll do whatever it takes.’ And that’s fine and dandy, but the lip service needs to stop. The federal government is the one who lit the match.”