The view of a smoke plume from a fire near Las Trampas and El Valle as seen from Santa Cruz Lake on Friday afternoon. The fire is about one or two miles from N.M. 76, said Carson National Forest spokesman Zachary Behrens.
Photos by Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican
A plume of smoke rises from a fire near Las Trampas and El Valle on Friday afternoon.
On Saturday, firefighters continued to work to suppress a wildfire that prompted the evacuation of two small Northern New Mexico communities, El Valle and Las Trampas, Friday afternoon.
The size of the El Valle Fire remained between 200 and 400 acres on Carson National Forest land south of Peñasco, with no containment, according to a Saturday morning news release from the U.S. Forest Service. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Forest Service expects the fire to behave similarly to yesterday, with similar weather forecast. Isolated dry thunderstorms may cause localized gusty, erratic winds with a small chance of precipitation in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Air and land crews will continue to work on containment lines between the fire's edge and El Valle, as well as N.M. 76. Three dozers, 10 engines and one hotshot crew are on scene with more ground resources en route, while air resources included two helicopters, four large air tankers, one lead plane and one air attack, according to the news release. According to the fire website Inciweb, 80 firefighters were on scene Saturday, and a hand and dozer line had been built north of Forest Road 714.
N.M. 76, which is part of the High Road to Taos, remains closed from mile marker 20, three miles east of Truchas, to mile marker 27, one mile west of Chamisal, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Evacuation statuses of several small towns did not change from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning: El Valle and Las Trampas are on “go,” or evacuate, status, with the towns of Llano San Juan, Chamisal, Ojitos, Upper Ojitos and Ojo Sarco in the lesser “set” status that comes before a town is evacuated. Rodarte, Santa Barbara, Hodges and Truchas are in “ready” status.