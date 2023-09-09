On Saturday, firefighters continued to work to suppress a wildfire that prompted the evacuation of two small Northern New Mexico communities, El Valle and Las Trampas, Friday afternoon.

The size of the El Valle Fire remained between 200 and 400 acres on Carson National Forest land south of Peñasco, with no containment, according to a Saturday morning news release from the U.S. Forest Service. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Forest Service expects the fire to behave similarly to yesterday, with similar weather forecast. Isolated dry thunderstorms may cause localized gusty, erratic winds with a small chance of precipitation in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

