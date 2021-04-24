A wildfire broke out Saturday in Torrance County, burning 40 acres and forcing residents along Vigil Road west of Moriarty to evacuate.
The Paradise Loop Fire was about 30 percent contained, the state Forestry Division said.
At least three outhouses were damaged in the blaze, which began around 3:30 p.m.
Around 40 firefighters were working to contain the flames, including crews from the Santa Fe County, Moriarty and Torrance County fire departments as well as the Forestry Division.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.