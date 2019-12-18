As one newspaper account put it, a cast of characters who frequented 19th-century Las Vegas, N.M., would “make a whole book of horribles” for their heinous deeds: Split-Nose Mike, Web-Fingered Billy, Scar-Face Charlie, Johnny Behind-the-Rocks and Hoodoo Brown.
The names may seem the makings of fiction, but these were some of the real people who populated — and sometimes, with the help of six-guns and hanging ropes, depopulated — Las Vegas, a once rough-and-rumble railroad town.
It was a town of killing, of rustling, of stagecoach-robbing and of vigilante justice — and all of that activity is captured in the late Howard Bryan’s morbidly humorous 1988 book, Wildest of the Wild West: True Tales of a Frontier Town on the Santa Fe Trail (Clear Light Publishers).
Las Vegas singer, songwriter and satirist Jim Terr has given those tales new life through a recently produced audiobook. Terr has recorded the entire affair, replete with neck-tie parties, dance hall brawls and cavalry-versus-Native American battles.
“It just occurred to me to do this as a random thought a few months ago,” said Terr, who first read the book in the early 1990s. “I wasn’t as aware of the history of Las Vegas as I am now, so when I first read it, it didn’t strike me as surprising or unusual — just ‘wow, wow, wow,’ the stories are so crazy and vivid.”
Those stories include the saga of a traveling salesman whose constant demand for fried eggs leads to his demise; the sad story of Paula Angel, a woman who was sentenced to death for killing her lover and forced to endure two hangings before she died; and the trials of Billy the Kid as he passed through the town’s jail and onto another one, amusing the kids who came around by going “bang bang” with his finger as if it were a gun.
That wouldn’t go over very well today.
“I kind of like how macabre some of them are,” Terr said of Bryan’s tales. “There’s nothing funny about being hung, but some of the stories are darkly amusing.”
Terr said he approached Clear Light Publishing’s Harmon Houghton to make a deal on the audio book rights with the hope of drawing more readers to both the printed book and the audio version.
“I know a lot of people who listen to audio books while they’re driving,” he said. “I think this is a vivid trip into the violent Old West. I think that’s fun wherever you are.”
Bryan, who was from Ohio, was a longtime resident of Albuquerque. The author and historian wrote a weekly history column for the Albuquerque Tribune following his service in the U.S. Army during World War II. He died in 2011 at the age of 91.
Terr met Bryan once, recording him for a short video promoting Las Vegas as a film-shooting locale. “He gave me a couple of well-composed sentences about how Las Vegas was the roughest town ever,” Terr said.
Terr has made a number of comedy-and-politics-driven songs, videos and movies, including The Brill Building Movie, a “mockumentary” about his fictional 2012 run for president, which is now available as a pay-on-demand feature on Vimeo and free on YouTube.
Terr moved with his family from Michigan to Las Vegas when he was a child in 1958. At the time, he said, “I noticed in the newspapers that there were murders reported every weekend from bar-type situations. I met threatening characters and was threatened by those threatening characters, which was all new to me coming from a little white-bread town in Michigan.”
He later studied journalism at Northwestern University, then returned to Las Vegas briefly before moving on to California for a time. He lived in Santa Fe for almost 25 years before returning to Las Vegas in 2010 to care for his mother, who has since died.
In many ways, he said, Las Vegas today is far removed from that wild railroad town of the 1800s.
“I try to relate this unusual violent history with what I know about Las Vegas now, and it’s hard and not hard to reconcile the two,” he said, “because Las Vegas is a very warm, friendly town full of friendly and interesting people — but there’s also a lot of craziness and death still going on here.”
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.