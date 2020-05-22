Carl Nelson, dressed as an El Camino Real Academy Wildcat, and wife Debra Ledford, a physical education teacher at the school, disguised as a zebra, wave Wednesday at students and their families during a parade through Cottonwood Village, where many of the children live.
spotlight
Photo feature
Wildcats love a parade
James Carson
Copy Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- Gov. strikes back at GOP state senators urging lifting of health orders
- Local trio buy Santa Fe Southern Railroad
- Many Santa Fe retailers reopen after being closed for months
- Dispersed camping an escape for some, a headache for others
- Eight new virus cases reported in Santa Fe County
- Santa Fe teen who drowned in Abiquiú Lake fondly remembered
- Lujan Grisham: Dine-in, other businesses likely to return June 1
- Rule requiring face masks in Santa Fe clears first hurdle
- Sheriff's office: Two men arrested in Pojoaque shooting
- Española police: Rio Arriba sheriff arrested, accused of obstructing officers
Images
Videos
Commented
- Lujan Grisham fires back at Grants mayor (92)
- Grants mayor defies governor's stay-at-home order (64)
- Grants mayor urges stores to reopen, in face of governor's orders (61)
- Grants pawn shop fined $60K for defying public health order (61)
- Retailers allowed to reopen, but masks a must (60)
- Lujan Grisham says state hasn't flattened rate of new cases enough (47)
- City of Santa Fe employees brace for pain of furloughs (46)
- Limited reopening prompts excitement, disappointment for Santa Fe businesses (43)
- New Mexico GOP chairman blasts Lujan Grisham on ‘Fox & Friends’ (43)
- Supreme Court says mayor of Grants must obey state virus orders (41)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.