Wild turkeys roam the grounds of the Randall Davey Audubon Center & Sanctuary on Monday at 1800 Upper Canyon Road. On Tuesday, the center will resume normal operating hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the visitors center typically open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center will also resume its Friday tours of the Randall Davey House (RSVP required) and its free walks to see birds at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit randalldavey.audubon.org.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.