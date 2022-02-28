Wild turkeys roam the grounds of the Randall Davey Audubon Center & Sanctuary on Monday at 1800 Upper Canyon Road. On Tuesday, the center will resume normal operating hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the visitors center typically open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center will also resume its Friday tours of the Randall Davey House (RSVP required) and its free walks to see birds at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit randalldavey.audubon.org.
