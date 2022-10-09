The general election is still a month away, but trends are apparent. Let’s break them down before the madness ends and early voting begins.

Audrey Trujillo, stalwart Republican nominee for secretary of state, demonstrated why eye exams should be required of candidates. “For far too long, we have seen corrupt elections in the state of New Mexico and it is primarily because we have not been paying attention,” Trujillo wrote in a campaign handout.

Could she be more specific? Well, yes, in her own muddled way. Trujillo claimed former President Donald Trump carried New Mexico in 2020 when he actually lost the state by 100,000 votes. Trujillo also called Democrat Joe Biden’s victory “a coup.” The trouble with Trujillo’s outlook isn’t attention deficit disorder. She needs an ophthalmologist.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Popular in the Community