120919CourtSeeds_22.JPG

Laura Seeds, shown in state District Court during her December 2019 trial in a voter fraud case, was found guilty this week on three counts in a separate fraud case.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Laura Seeds, the wife of former Española City Councilor Robert Seeds, was convicted this week of two fourth-degree felonies and a misdemeanor stemming from allegations she had violated the city's election code while aiding in her husband's mayoral campaign in early 2018.

It was the second round of convictions for Laura Seeds in cases accusing her of campaign fraud.

She was indicted in February 2018 on 15 counts, some alleging she forged signatures on applications for absentee ballots during her husband's 2016 bid for reelection to his City Council seat. In April 2018, she faced the second indictment.

Popular in the Community