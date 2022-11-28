The wife of an elderly Cuban immigrant with dementia who nearly froze to death after wandering away unnoticed from University of New Mexico Hospital in the dead of winter two years ago has received a $900,000 settlement from the state to resolve a medical malpractice complaint.

"In this case, Defendant UNMH completely and utterly failed to prevent Felix Bautista Soto Ramirez … from eloping from its hospital," the complaint states.

The hospital didn't discover Ramirez, now 82, was missing until an hour and a half after he had left the facility, according to the complaint.

