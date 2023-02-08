One — two — three — four — one — two — three — four. 

The numbers rang out Wednesday, in rapid succession, as the audio system in Judge T. Glenn Ellington's First Judicial District courtroom played a recording of Elizabeth Romero's initial phone call to a 911 dispatcher in the wake of her husband's shooting. 

Romero sat on the witness stand and listened to herself scream and sob while performing chest compressions to the dispatcher's beat, desperately pleading for first responders to arrive.

Popular in the Community