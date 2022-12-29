A good test of police officers is whether they treat one of their own as they would someone else who's intoxicated and instigates a domestic disturbance.

Police in Los Alamos failed in just such a case. They admitted giving preferential treatment to an officer from the neighboring Santa Fe Police Department.

The onetime police chief of Santa Fe passed his test, recommending the offending officer be fired. He was overruled by then-City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill.

