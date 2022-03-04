030422 jw stroll feature1.jpg

Carlos Montoya finds a more efficient way to stroll along with his son Carter Wade-Montoya while on a walk at Franklin E. Miles Park on Friday. The warmer weather has brought out many Santa Feans this week, but rain is expected to move into the area over the weekend.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

