Carlos Montoya finds a more efficient way to stroll along with his son Carter Wade-Montoya while on a walk at Franklin E. Miles Park on Friday. The warmer weather has brought out many Santa Feans this week, but rain is expected to move into the area over the weekend.
spotlight
Photo Feature
Why walk when you can roll?
- Jim Weber The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
March 4, 2022 E-edition
Due to a technical issue, the Santa Fe New Mexican e-edition is slow to update March 4, 2022. Please, temporarily, feel free to use this version of today's newspaper and Pasatiempo. We apologize for the incovenience.
Advertisement
Articles
- Santa Fe police officer, another driver killed in I-25 chase
- Still no arrest in fatal crash as police comb through evidence
- Texas man extradited to New Mexico to face charges on alleged $200,000 fraud
- Ronchetti steps up damage control after poor finish at GOP convention
- Feds look to replace derogatory word in public place names
- Foreign nurses fill in amid nursing shortage
- Affidavit: Woman was alone in vehicle after pursuit of alleged kidnapper ended in fatal collision
- Experienced incumbent takes on energetic young challenger in Española mayor's race
- Keeping up with the food trucks
- Getting immersed in a Dutch master
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Santa Fe police officer, another driver killed in I-25 chase (82)
- Tough for today's politicians to survive DWI charge (41)
- Still no arrest in fatal crash as police comb through evidence (36)
- Lobbyist accuses state Sen. Ivey-Soto of harassment, calls for his resignation (36)
- DA's 'restorative justice' for Plaza criminals restored nothing (32)
- Santa Fe man tackles suspected car burglar, held him until police came (29)
- Homewise's plan for South Meadows Road lot sparks discussion (27)
- Santa Fe home prices rise, but wages can't keep up (24)
- Ronchetti steps up damage control after poor finish at GOP convention (24)
- Albuquerque police arrest teen accused in fatal shooting (23)
- Insiders: Secret justice system didn't deliver (23)
- South Meadows Road project will help people find homes (19)
- End of New Mexico's indoor mask mandate brings relief and uncertainty (19)
- Small group protests SFPS mask requirement (18)
- Sen. Ivey-Soto faces inquiry on harassment claim (17)
- Advocacy groups seek investigation of Ivey-Soto (16)
- Paolo Soleri coming back to life in Santa Fe? (16)
- California bill would have citizens enforce weapons ban (16)
- SFPS releases opinion data on masking decision (16)
- Biden's full plate: Ukraine, inflation, low public approval (14)
- Egolf's chief of staff to run for his seat (20)
- City names 2 finalists for Santa Fe police chief (14)
- The problem is clear — now build housing solutions (13)
- Lujan Grisham gets free college tuition bill (60)
- Welcome to Ukraine: From `The Day After' to Groundhog Day (13)
- County commissioner Roybal announces bid for state House seat (12)
- New Mexico improving against COVID, but 'pandemic is by no means over' (12)
- Santa Fe living wage rises to $12.95 an hour March 1 (12)
- Northside homes could use a break from road noise (12)
- Technical problems disrupt GOP pick of candidates for June primary (11)
- Lawsuit could knock GOP candidate out of governor's race (11)
- Here's how to honor former Mayor Gonzales (11)
- Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in 'brutal act of war' (11)
- Feds look to replace derogatory word in public place names (11)
- New Mexico School for the Arts students hold rally over lack of representation, culture in school (10)
- Affidavit: Woman was alone in vehicle after pursuit of alleged kidnapper ended in fatal collision (10)
- Biden announces sanctions against Russia (10)
- Democratic challengers pop up in N.M. House races (10)
- Masks on until after spring break at Santa Fe Public Schools (10)
- Lawmakers face tough choices with discretionary dollars (10)
- Albuquerque police identify slain high school student; no one has been arrested (10)
- Voters complain of harassment, intimidation by group that says it's auditing 2020 election (10)
- Woman whose son died in Albuquerque shooting seeks House seat (10)
- Who benefits from a dumber America? (10)
- Take justice knowledge into high schools (10)
- Longtime Santa Fe shop Jurassic Pets moves to Camino Carlos Rey location (9)
- Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation (9)
- Biden rises to the moment in a time of uncertainty (9)
- Ukrainians in New Mexico distressed by Russian invasion (9)
- Rabbi tells Santa Fe audience about life in Ukraine (8)
- PNM accused of attempting to overcharge customers; utility denies claim (8)
- Cannabis rule changes spark criticism (8)
- Former West Las Vegas security guard pleads guilty to raping student (8)
- State's daily COVID-19 count falls below 400 (7)
- State of the Union: Biden speech comes amid crises, setbacks (7)
- Colorado, Las Cruces turn to ice-fishing tents to house homeless (7)
- Governor signs bill slashing interest rates for small loans (7)
- Scrase: 'Respite' from COVID-19 likely temporary (7)
- New Mexico governor signs interstate hydrogen hub deal (7)
- Working families need access to swimming (7)
- Opponents of plutonium shipments to petition New Mexico governor (7)
- Bill would prohibit U.S. funds for spent nuclear fuel storage (7)
- So much for being able to run an election (7)
- End of state's mask mandate greeted with cheers; sports fans, players excited (21)
- Española Humane gets anonymous $500,000 donation (7)
- Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns U.S., NATO (7)
- Santa Fe seeks ways to increase number of female firefighters (7)
- New Mexico sees dramatic drop in COVID-19 numbers (7)
- Governor signs education bills to raise teacher pay, keep them in classrooms (7)
- Santa Fe Planning Commission frustrated by outdated general plan (7)
- Poll: Most in U.S. oppose major role in Ukraine conflict (6)
- Sen. Luján says it's 'an absolute honor to be back' as he returns to U.S. Senate (6)
- N.M. utility regulators rebut AG's claims over rejected PNM merger (6)
- Desecration of monuments? Webber's one to talk (6)
- GOP seeks to end Russian oil imports, boost production (6)
- State police: Deputies shoot, kill man in Edgewood (5)
- CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks (5)
- South side needs both park and housing (5)
- Rape victim sues Abq. over rape kit backlog (5)
- She had ketchup in her veins and goodness in her heart (5)
- New Mexico Republicans compete to appear on primary ballot (5)
- Drought compounding junipers' winter browning (5)
- Horsemen could have Hollywood ending to season (5)
- Learning the right lessons from the San Francisco recall (5)
- 'Rust' cinematographer's widower angry Baldwin deflects blame (5)
- Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office: Man suspected of two carjackings evades law enforcement after chase (4)
- 17 agencies involved in Saturday simulated evacuation near Santa Fe (4)
- Affordable housing debate needs transparency (4)
- West Las Vegas wins first state wrestling title in classification's last year (4)
- Bill signings add resources to address missing, murdered Indigenous women (4)
- Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter (4)
- New Mexico Supreme Court finds stream rule unconstitutional (4)
- Proposal to nix derogatory term at sites in U.S. (4)
- Boxcar owner says manager embezzled $27K (4)
- Voter harassment has come to N.M. (4)
- Increasing housing supply crucial for city (4)
- Getting immersed in a Dutch master (4)
- Study into state publicly owned utilities gains no traction (4)
- Experienced incumbent takes on energetic young challenger in Española mayor's race (4)
- Police: Man shot, killed by law enforcement after chase in Valencia County (3)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.