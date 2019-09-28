New Mexico’s Legislative Council Service usually isn’t in the headlines. In fact, many New Mexicans likely don’t know much about the agency that drafts legislation for lawmakers and oversees security and maintenance at the Capitol.
But every once in a while, tension arises between this agency and a governor or other elected official who wants to display something or change the décor in the Roundhouse.
So it was when members of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office hung a rainbow flag representing LGBTQ pride this summer outside the office, facing the Rotunda.
Legislative Council Service Director Raúl Burciaga removed the flag after it had hung for about 30 days, saying permission had not been given to display it. That sparked a letter from the governor disagreeing with the agency’s “contention that the flag constitutes political advocacy and violates building policy.”
The display of the flag was “an expression of the inherent dignity and worth of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals,” Lujan Grisham wrote in an Aug. 22 letter to Burciaga. “Demonstrations in support of these rights is a basic act of decency and humanity — not a political statement.”
Burciaga responded in an Aug. 28 letter saying any display within the state Capitol falls under the responsibility of his office, which, according to policies, must “approve ALL exhibits, signs, flags [and] banners.”
Consulted this week, Burciaga said his decision wasn’t political and wasn’t about the flag itself, or gay pride. He said allowing one flag can open the door to requests to display other causes as well.
“If you start saying anyone can come in and display at any time, you have a difficult time,” Burciaga said Wednesday. “How do you say ‘yes’ to one and ‘no’ to another?”
Burciaga also said such displays can give the impression the Legislature officially supports specific political causes, and that can risk giving the appearance of partisanship.
Tripp Stelnicki, a spokesman for the Governor’s Office, called Burciaga’s statements a “slippery slope argument” that “does not hold water at all.”
“An LGBTQ flag is only a political statement if you believe human rights and equal treatment under the law is a political statement,” he said. “For them to say it gives the appearance that the Legislature supports a particular cause — it was hanging on the fourth floor in a fairly unobtrusive location.”
Tiffs of this nature aren’t new.
During her term, former Gov. Susana Martinez wanted to remove a large painting of a cowboy overlooking the rim of a canyon, which was hung across the hallway from her office, Burciaga said.
But her office was informed the art in the Roundhouse was selected by the New Mexico Capitol Art Foundation, and the painting remained.
Martinez also wanted to put up an exhibit of portraits of foster children seeking adoption. That request was denied as well, as the agency said it would have to approve exhibits promoting other types of causes, too.
In another episode, a former secretary of state wanted to change the furniture, carpet and walls in that office, Burciaga said. His agency responded that they were free to bring in their own furniture, but couldn’t redo the walls and carpet.
Requests by organizations to hang banners and flags also have been denied, both under Burciaga’s tenure and that of his predecessor, Paula Tackett.
Tackett, who was the director of the Legislative Council Service from 1988 until 2010, said during her time in office the National League of POW/MIA Families wanted to hang a permanent flag in the Rotunda, and that request also was denied.
“The longstanding policy has been either you say ‘yes’ to everything or ‘no,’ ” Tackett said. “Because we’re a nonpartisan agency and we’re responsible for the building, it has felt like the best way to go is to not make judgments about what is good and what is bad.”
Despite the squabble, Stelnicki said there was no growing tension between the two offices. The rainbow flag is now hanging inside the Governor’s Office, and it will continue to support LGBTQ rights, he said.
“This was a one-off disagreement,” he said.