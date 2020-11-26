Not every mention of presidential elections involves the incessant whining coming from the Trump White House.
State Rep. Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, has a more rational thought. He wants New Mexico to make a move that would increase its relevance in presidential elections.
Martínez doesn't understand why the small, mostly white states of Iowa and New Hampshire should have enormous influence in choosing presidential nominees while New Mexico has none.
The New Hampshire primary election and Iowa caucuses were in February this year. New Mexico didn't hold its primary until June 2. By then, all the intrigue of the presidential nominating process was in the history books.
"Iowa and New Hampshire vote early. I don't see why New Mexico can't be in that mix," Martínez said in an interview.
"We look like the country is going to look. The majority in New Mexico are people of color. We'd also broaden the geography of the early primaries because we're a border state with one of the busiest ports of entry, both for people and commerce."
Martínez said he hopes to introduce a bill in the 60-day legislative session starting in January to switch New Mexico's primary to a date early in the year.
His only hesitation is whether lawmakers should streamline policy proposals because of fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic. It led lawmakers to restrict public access to the state Capitol for two special sessions this year.
If COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations remain high, public participation in next year's regular session could again be carried on through computers, phones and tablets instead of in person. This might curb the number of bills each caucus decides to introduce.
Sixty-day sessions are supposed to be a mix of budget matters and policy proposals. But nothing is predictable in this era. Already, Martínez said he has heard of a business group pushing for only a budget session at the beginning of 2021.
Still, his interest in moving up the date of the state's primary election remains strong.
"If I can, I'll definitely pursue it in the next session," Martínez said.
His idea is not an original one. What's different is a Democrat is pushing for an earlier primary election.
Republicans in the state House of Representatives tried in 2015 to move the 2016 presidential primary to March.
They said New Mexico's June primary was irrelevant to presidential candidates. By the time voters in New Mexico cast ballots, the presumptive nominees for president were already chosen.
State Republicans also had an unspoken motive for seeking an earlier primary election.
Then-Gov. Susana Martinez had been mentioned in news stories and cable-TV talk shows as a possibility for vice president on the Republican ticket.
GOP legislators in New Mexico hoped to elevate interest in Martinez by holding the state primary early in the nominating process.
They figured contenders for the presidential nomination would have to campaign in New Mexico and say nice things about the governor. Some of the presidential candidates might even opine that Gov. Martinez would make a fine vice president.
This prospect was one of the reasons House Democrats closed ranks to kill the bill for an earlier primary.
Republicans at the time held the House majority for the first time in 62 years. But they couldn't get their bill out of the committee that considered proposed changes to elections. The measure died on a 6-6 vote, straight down party lines.
Javier Martínez's idea for an early primary is similar to what the Republicans wanted five years ago. The only difference now is Susana Martinez, no relation to the representative, no longer holds public office.
Democrats should have gotten behind the Republican initiative in 2015. An earlier primary would increase voter turnout, as more state residents would want a say in winnowing the presidential field.
This would have helped Democrats, who outnumber Republicans in New Mexico and therefore have more to gain if turnout is high.
Rep. Martínez's bill would stand a good chance if he can introduce it. Democrats control both chambers of the Legislature and the Governor's Office.
Rep. Martínez was a freshman lawmaker when fellow Democrats five years ago killed the bill for an earlier primary. He played no part in that decision. He didn't even remember it.
He wants to change the primary date for a simple reason.
"I do believe the entire primary process is broken," Rep. Martínez said.
Would his plan get the desired result of giving New Mexico a voice in nominating candidates for president?
Let's just say Iowa doesn't attract all the presidential contenders because of its scenery.
