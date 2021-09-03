Santa Fe County Clerk Katharine Clark has announced the candidates who qualified to have their names on the ballot in the Nov. 2 local government election, which includes the city of Santa Fe's municipal races, seats on the Santa Fe school board and Santa Fe Community College Governing Board, and several community water boards.
Voters throughout the county will decide on about 25 elected positions and two Santa Fe Public Schools property tax measures when they visit the polls.
In the Santa Fe municipal election, incumbent Mayor Alan Webber will face a challenge from City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler and former congressional candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson.
Businessman Joe Hoback and city Planning Commissioner Brian Gutierrez qualified to run against three-term City Councilor Signe Lindell for the District 1 seat, while District 2 Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth will run unopposed.
Lee Garcia of Garcia Tires qualified to take on District 3 incumbent Councilor Roman "Tiger" Abeyta.
In District 4, the only race guaranteed to result in a new face on the City Council, both Santa Fe Public Schools Special Education Director Amanda Chavez and state Department of Health employee Rebecca Romero made the ballot.
Farther south in the county, in the town of Edgewood, residents will vote for the first time for a new town manager-commissioner style of government. Seven people qualified to run for five open commission seats.
Ralph Hill and Kenneth Brennan will run for the first commissioner position, while Jerry Powers, Audrey Jaramillo and Sterling Donner will run unopposed for the second, third and fifth positions, respectively.
John Bassett, who was ousted as mayor of Edgewood in 2020, qualified to run for the Position 4 seat against Filandro Anaya.
Also in Edgewood, William White is running unopposed for municipal judge.
Following are other candidates whose names will appear on county voters' ballots:
Santa Fe Public Schools
- School Board President Kate Noble will run unopposed for Position 3.
- Sascha Guinn Anderson qualified for the ballot in District 5. She also was appointed to the open seat, previously held by the late Lorraine Price, at Thursday's school board meeting. No other candidate qualified for the race.
Pojoaque Valley School District
- Susan Marie Rudolph Quintana will run unopposed for Position 4.
- Sharon Dogruel and Jerome Lujan qualified to run for Position 5. Elizabeth Lebron withdrew from the race.
Moriarty-Edgewood School District
- Rebecca King Spindle and Linda Hudson will run for Position 1.
- Lyndsi Kaye Donner, a write-in candidate, qualified to run for Position 5.
Española Public Schools
- Katrina Martinez and incumbent Matthew Casados qualified to run for Position 1.
- Brandon Bustos, current board secretary, will run unopposed for Position 2.
- Javin Coriz will run unopposed for Position 3 following incumbent Board President Gilbert Serrano's withdrawal.
Santa Fe Community College
- Linda Siegle and Xubi Wilson will run unopposed for Seats 1 and 4, respectively.
Local water boards
- Bill Bruce King is unopposed for the third supervisor seat on the Edgewood Soil and Water Conservation District Board.
- Jose Varela Lopez will run unopposed for the third seat on the Santa Fe-Pojoaque Soil and Water Conservation District Board. Shann Michael Stringer was disqualified from running for the fourth seat.
- Elizabeth Roghair and Gregory Hart will run for the third and fifth seats on the El Dorado Area Water and Sanitation District Board.
School property tax measures
Santa Fe Public Schools has two ballot issues for voters to consider, a $100 million general obligation bond to fund capital improvement projects and a request to renew a 1.5 mill levy for facilities maintenance.
The Moriarty-Edgewood School District also has two ballot questions for consideration, including an $11 million capital improvement general obligation bond.
