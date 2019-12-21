Saturday was White Sands' first full day as a national park after President Donald Trump signed a bill designating the status into law Friday.
The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, which included North Korea sanctions and procurement for spacecraft and weapons, also made 275 square miles of gypsum dune fields into the state's second national park.
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., tweeted, "Good morning, New Mexico. White Sands is now America’s newest National Park!"
Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-N.M., also celebrated on Twitter, calling her collaboration with Heinrich to pass the bill a success.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a news release Saturday that the tourism draw would be an economic boon.
“This is wonderful news for New Mexico, especially southern New Mexico," she said.
Carlsbad Caverns is the state's other national park. New Mexico has two historical national parks — Chaco Culture National Historical Park and Pecos National Historical Park. The state also has 12 national monuments, including Bandelier near White Rock and El Malpais near Grants.
According to the National Park Service's website, national parks are protected because of their scenic, inspirational, educational and recreational value. Monuments have objects of historical, cultural or scientific interest.
White Sands National Monument was established Jan. 18, 1933, by a proclamation from President Herbert Hoover on his last day in office.
According to the bill that Trump signed Friday, about 2,826 acres of land and an additional 5,766 acres of land ceded by the Army to the Department of the Interior will make up the protected area.
Axie Navas, director of the state's Office of Outdoor Recreation, said Heinrich and Torres Small helped give the area the recognition it deserves.
"This designation is one more step elevating Southern New Mexico among the world’s top outdoor-recreation destinations,” Navas said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.