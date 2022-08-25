As schools nationwide face the competing challenges of pandemic recovery and a teacher shortage, the White House on Thursday identified Santa Fe Public Schools as one of 15 districts using federal relief funds effectively to tackle the issues.
Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez participated in a regional call with first lady Jill Biden and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, along with other educators, to discuss the district’s decision to allocate funds toward student mental health initiatives.
“Mental health has long been an SFPS priority, but the pandemic brought it to the forefront for all educators,” Chavez told The New Mexican in an interview after the call. “Despite our best efforts to keep students engaged, they were isolated at home, away from friends and the educators who are integral to their lives.
“Our American Rescue Plan application specifically seeks to address the pandemic’s impact by targeting funding for students to engage in clubs, wellness groups, social-emotional learning services and out-of-time activities,” he said. “These can have a positive impact on students’ health and support learning.”
Biden praised schools for persevering during the coronavirus pandemic and commended educators and school officials on the call for their success in handling learning loss and mental health.
“We’ve come so far since that March nearly two years ago. I’ve seen firsthand how states, communities and districts are using the funds our administration provided to expand academic opportunities such as tutoring and summer classes,” she said. “Schools have expanded mental health and emotional supports — like more counselors and school psychologists. And states and districts have worked to retain school staff and increase the supply of teachers and other educators. But there is still a lot of work to do.”
The Department of Education released a back-to-school checklist Thursday to help parents talk to school leadership about how American Rescue Fund dollars are being used to help their children.
Chavez said the federal government’s emergency relief funds for elementary and secondary schools helped the district create a range of summer camps this year to address both student health and learning loss;
21 percent of the district’s students attended the programs.
Cardona’s visit to Santa Fe High School in April showed that without a solid foundation in student well-being, the district could not be successful in its pandemic recovery, Chavez added.
He cited other new initiatives to help improve mental health in the district’s schools: hiring a middle school restorative justice counselor; paying school counselors to be on duty for more days; implementing culturally competent mental health support; and providing in-school mental health services to eliminate barriers.
The federal funds, as well as increased public education investments by the state Legislature and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — including money to cover a mandated $10,000 increase in the minimum pay for teachers at each of three levels and a 7 percent wage increase for all school staff — has helped the district ease a severe teacher shortage, Chavez said. Still, Santa Fe Public Schools has a 4 percent vacancy rate.
Cardona touted the American Rescue Plan Act for its effects in reducing teacher shortages. “Imagine if we didn’t have the American Rescue Plan. Imagine the headlines of what we would be talking about now,” he said. “We’d be talking about closed schools, teachers that are laid off when there’s a shortage, we’d be talking about colleges closed.”
The Santa Fe school board responded to a shortage of both teachers and substitutes in 2021 by declaring a staffing crisis and passed a resolution that identified key issues affecting teacher retention, such as affordable housing and access to child care.
Lujan Grisham stepped in early this year with an emergency plan that called for state government employees and New Mexico National Guard members to work as substitutes teachers in schools statewide that were struggling not just with vacancies but also teachers missing from classrooms due to COVID-19 quarantines.
The Santa Fe school board responded in part by approving a new child care center to support staff with children, a facility that opened in August.
Chaves said it was funded with nearly $900,000 in federal relief and is “the first fully licensed, district-operated child care center in the state of New Mexico. This initiative helped retain and recruit educators to Santa Fe Public Schools.”
Chavez credited district staff, school board members, community organizers and parents for helping Santa Fe Public Schools make progress on pressing issues.
“To be seen as a trailblazer and share our successes with other districts and educators is truly humbling,” he added.