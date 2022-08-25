As schools nationwide face the competing challenges of pandemic recovery and a teacher shortage, the White House on Thursday identified Santa Fe Public Schools as one of 15 districts using federal relief funds effectively to tackle the issues.

Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez participated in a regional call with first lady Jill Biden and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, along with other educators, to discuss the district’s decision to allocate funds toward student mental health initiatives.

“Mental health has long been an SFPS priority, but the pandemic brought it to the forefront for all educators,” Chavez told The New Mexican in an interview after the call. “Despite our best efforts to keep students engaged, they were isolated at home, away from friends and the educators who are integral to their lives.

