The White House announced Santa Fe is one of 15 cities that will join the new Good Jobs, Great Cities Academy within the Biden administration’s Investing in America Workforce Initiatives.

The academy is a partnership between the U.S. Labor Department and National League of Cities to carry out “city-led solutions that upskill and re-skill all workers,” especially in the areas of infrastructure, clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

The city of Santa Fe will focus its first efforts to build on the Santa Fe Public Schools’ Work Based Learning Program launched in 2021 that last summer sent 22 students to four hotels for jobs working alongside adults.

