If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, the National Weather Service in Albuquerque has some good holiday news.
Well, sort of. It could also be a wet Christmas.
Santa Feans may wake up Christmas morning to up to an inch of snow thanks to a light storm that is forecast for Northern New Mexico and may arrive as soon as Tuesday night.
"The mountains will definitely get snow," said meteorologist Chuck Jones. "The valleys will probably get rain — and maybe some snow as it turns into a wet snow ... into Christmas morning."
But the big weather news is that this initial storm is just the first of three that are forecast to move through the northern and central sections of the state through the rest of the week, bringing much-needed moisture to a drought-parched landscape.
A second storm is forecast later on Christmas Day, Jones said, "But mainly it will keep some rain and snow showers going over the west and northwest areas of the state. It could bring a little snow, an inch or so, during the day."
Temperatures may drop by 5 to 10 degrees, ranging from the low-30s to low-40s in the Santa Fe area for the next few days.
Then, following a break on Thursday, a third storm — which, like the first two, will come from the West Coast — is forecast to arrive, meteorologist Sharon Sullivan said.
Meteorologists said it's too early to tell how long the storm may linger, but it has the potential to make for messy conditions by the weekend.
"Friday could bring widespread travel impacts with widespread snowfall across the state," Sullivan said.
Jones said various weather prediction models say this last storm "could move quickly or stall in New Mexico. It's gonna be a snow event, [the question is], is it gonna be 6 inches or 12 inches?"
Meteorologists caution travelers to keep track of the storms and look for probable clear days — Thursday and Sunday — to travel.
"The key message is, people need to be prepared ... especially along the major travel corridors," Porter said of the third storm's potential impact.
Jones said even if some areas only get a dusting or more by Wednesday, "If it just covers the ground, it will look nice for Christmas."
