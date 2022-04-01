An employee of a contractor at the Santa Fe Regional Airport illegally brought a gun to work and then created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation after his employer failed to act on a complaint, a Santa Fe man alleges in a whistleblower lawsuit.
The suit, filed Tuesday in First Judicial District Court by Daniel Myers, a former employee of contractor Robinson Aviation, which supplies employees for the airport's air traffic control tower, also accuses a tower manager of falsifying documents and firing him in retaliation for reporting his concerns.
The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages under the New Mexico Whistleblower Protection Act, names Robinson Aviation, air traffic controller Shawn Forsberg and tower manager Victor McNeil as defendants.
A message left with Robinson Aviation was not immediately returned Friday.
Myers alleges in his complaint Fosberg, a National Air Traffic Controllers Association union representative, brought a gun to the facility on Dec. 18, 2019, and showed it to McNeil and other colleagues. He told Myers, “I know where you live,” according to the complaint.
McNeil became tower manager two days later, and Myers told him he had to follow protocol and report Forsberg, the complaint states.
McNeil reported the incident to Robinson Aviation’s head office in Oklahoma City on Dec. 26, 2019, the suit says, but no action was taken.
Forsberg carried a knapsack into work for the following two years, the complaint says, and co-workers were unsure if he was carrying a firearm, leading to fear and uncertainty.
Myers additionally claims McNeil and Forsberg falsified time cards to be paid for hours they didn’t work; that they were abusive and retaliatory toward Myers; and that McNeil threatened to beat Myers. McNeil also scheduled Myers for unwanted overtime shifts, the complaint states.
Myers contacted Robinson Aviation’s head office in Oklahoma City on Dec. 15, 2021, to report the bullying, intimidation and presence of weapons at the airport, and representatives of the contractor made an unannounced visit Jan. 22, the complaint states.
Robinson Aviation confirmed the allegations were correct and that McNeil was falsifying documents, Myers alleges, adding Forsberg and McNeil were abusive following the contractor’s site visit.
Myers was fired Jan. 11 for making the report, the complaint states.
