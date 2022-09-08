Will anyone go high in this gutter-level race for governor?

It’s the worst campaign I’ve seen in New Mexico. The combatants have provided no reason for anyone to believe we’ll see truth-slinging instead of more mud baths.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham aired the worst, most deceptive advertisement of the campaign. Her main challenger, Republican Mark Ronchetti, recently made an underhanded attempt to match her tactics.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Service notification

Dear readers, The santafenewmexican.com commenting system has been experiencing some problems during recent days and has been unavailable for some readers. Please know that the developer of the platform has been notified and despite several attempts, has been unable so far to get the platform working consistently again. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Popular in the Community