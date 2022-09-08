Will anyone go high in this gutter-level race for governor?
It’s the worst campaign I’ve seen in New Mexico. The combatants have provided no reason for anyone to believe we’ll see truth-slinging instead of more mud baths.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham aired the worst, most deceptive advertisement of the campaign. Her main challenger, Republican Mark Ronchetti, recently made an underhanded attempt to match her tactics.
Lujan Grisham stooped to claiming in a television spot that Ronchetti wanted to defund police departments. The governor’s ad was false. There is no other way to describe it, though Lujan Grisham’s spin specialists tried.
She should be embarrassed by her ad’s clumsy manipulations and disregard for truth. Ronchetti had a bit of high ground to work from after Lujan Grisham’s odoriferous ad instantly imploded.
Ronchetti instead decided to dive into the muck right alongside her, probably because a recent poll for the Albuquerque Journal showed him trailing Lujan Grisham by 7 percentage points.
He ran an ad about an intruder entering his home while his wife, Krysty, and their young daughters were inside. Krysty Ronchetti is featured in the ad. Her account wobbles between vague and duplicitous.
“Most close to us know about our home invasion,” she wrote in an introduction to the ad she posted on Twitter. “We’re going public w/it now because the growing violent crime here is one of the reasons Mark got into the Gov race.”
Either Krysty Ronchetti doesn’t read her husband’s press clippings, her memory is foggy or she tailored her statement to mislead viewers.
“Mark and Krysty did discuss this incident on social media during Mark’s [2020] Senate campaign, but it was not part of a TV ad,” Ryan Sabel, a spokesman for Ronchetti, wrote in response to a question I posed.
Mark Ronchetti also spoke with a New Mexican reporter about the crime during his unsuccessful run for the Senate. The candidate detailed the very case that Krysty Ronchetti claimed wasn’t widely publicized until the ad appeared this week.
Here are the essential elements: Mark Ronchetti said he received a text message from his wife while he was at work as a television weatherman in Albuquerque. She said someone had broken into their house, and she was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. Mark Ronchetti then phoned his wife, who told him she was hiding in a closet with their daughters, a gun at the ready. He rushed home.
In the ad, neither Krysty nor Mark Ronchetti mention that the break-in occurred in 2012. That’s an important omission in a spot claiming Lujan Grisham makes life easier for criminals than she does for cops.
Republican Richard J. Berry was mayor of Albuquerque at the time of the crime at Ronchetti’s house. Another Republican, Susana Martinez, was governor. One of Mark Ronchetti’s strategists oversaw Martinez’s two gubernatorial campaigns.
Everyone involved in creating the ad knew the crime could not be blamed on some policy failure by Lujan Grisham. Ronchetti ran with it anyway.
Sabel, Ronchetti’s spokesman, claims otherwise: “We would also like to clarify that we have never cited this incident having happened during Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration.”
Clarity should have been a simple matter for a media-savvy candidate such as Ronchetti. He could have mentioned in his ad that the break-in occurred 10 years ago, well before Lujan Grisham became governor in 2019. Failing to provide that context made it easier for Ronchetti to imply that Lujan Grisham’s administration was somehow culpable.
More details were missing from Ronchetti’s ad. For instance, no mention was made of whether the intruder was ever identified or arrested. Sabel, Ronchetti’s spokesman, said no arrest was made.
Sabel also said Ronchetti’s camp does not believe a police report was taken, but there was a call number for the 911 police dispatch to the Ronchetti household.
In his 2020 discussion with a New Mexican reporter about the break-in, Ronchetti tried to make crime a campaign issue.
“Too many other people’s stories end completely differently in this state,” Ronchetti said. “For too long, crime has been accepted as a way of life in New Mexico, and I just don’t believe it should be.”
He strung together sound bites that rang hollow. Crime is anything but an accepted way of life. Robbers who recently shot and killed a pizzeria owner in Albuquerque and a 22-year-old Lotaburger cashier in Española hurt countless innocents.
Ronchetti is the only Republican candidate for statewide office with a chance to win in November. The distortions and sins of omission in his commercial on crime won’t help him.
The candidates’ ad campaigns are a race to the bottom. Someone will win it and probably take the governor’s office on the way down.