You’ve probably seen them appearing — and then, disappearing — on downtown streets and near the Railyard.
There were seven along Cathedral Place on Wednesday, just outside the entrance to the Museum of Contemporary Native Arts.
On Tuesday you could find four on Washington Avenue, and two behind the state Capitol on Don Gaspar Avenue.
In some spots they seem to cluster, as if enjoying each other’s company. At other locations, they stand alone and thus stand out like a big, red thumb.
Or a big, red hood — the type you see covering some of the city’s downtown parking meters. It’s a source of constant annoyance in a part of town where finding a convenient place to park can feel like, well, a gold strike.
On Tuesday, there were about two dozen hoods present both on downtown streets and in the Railyard neighborhood. They bear a clear message: No Parking. Any Time. Tow Away Zone.
Legend Nano Gallery owner B. Paul Brockwell was unhappy to see two of the hoods outside his business earlier this week. He said the pair of meters has been broken for some time, which means two fewer parking spaces for potential customers.
“It’s a shock for us as merchants,” he said. “Obviously, no one can park there and enjoy our location due to the red hood.”
His next-door business neighbor, Alberto Zalma, who also runs a gallery, said he once got engaged in a quarrel with a city meter reader who wanted to ticket Zalma for parking in one of the spots. He said he told the officer the meters are clearly broken — the top portion of the apparatus were missing — and that he should not be fined.
“You’re just going to take up all this parking and get your revenue from parking tickets?” Zalma said he told the officer. “That’s really lame.”
Regina Wheeler, the city’s Public Works Department director, said not all red-hooded meters are inoperable. The majority — 22 — are rented out by local businesses, which can pay $30 a day to reserve those spots for customers, employees or, in the case of a restaurant, take-out diners.
Coming soon: In a city where red or green is a fabled question, the city’s parking meters are going to offer a new combination — red and green.
In hopes of distinguishing rented parking meters from those that are inoperable, Wheeler said the city just ordered green hoods. Once they arrive, green will designate devices that are broken; red is for those being rented. The city also uses blue hoods to define spaces reserved for funerals and other special events and for people who are disabled.
Green, the color of money, is the shade many people suspect when they get a ticket for parking at one of these hooded meter sites. Which may lead them to seeing red, especially with minimum parking fines of $35.
Paul Wagner, manager at the Design Warehouse on Lincoln Avenue, said he often warns people not to park at two street sites near his store. He said one of the businesses on that street rents those hooded meter spots.
“The parking situation is getting out of hand,” he said. “People are getting tickets for parking there.”
Wagner said the city should let people park at red-hooded meters that are inoperable.
Whether covered by red hoods or green, meters are easily broken. Some have no visible details or instructions for paying and can gobble up a quarter without registering the eight minutes of parking time that comes with the coin.
Wheeler said there are two main reasons for the meter failures. Since they are solar powered, they can stop working when shadows fall over them or go dead when batteries run out.
Vandalism, she added, is the other culprit.
“People take crowbars to them,” she said.
She said motorists should “absolutely not” be fined if they park at one of those unhooded but inoperable meters.
“When a parking meter is not working we don’t need to prevent people from parking there [if it’s not hooded],” she said. “We just need to let enforcement officers know” about the meter.
She said anyone who feels they have received a ticket unfairly at one of those meters can appeal it online. Taking a photo of the broken meter can help your case, she said.
As of Wednesday, five meters were reported, spokesman Dave Herndon said.
He said repair personnel fixed 17 the day before.
Wheeler said she understands “people care a lot about parking.”
But while the city waits for the new green hoods — a process that may take one to four months, she said — its next best solution is to leave the meters that are broken unhooded.
Oddly, the two hoods on the obviously broken meters Tuesday on Guadalupe Street were gone by Wednesday. Zalma said parking officials must have removed them sometime between Tuesday — when The New Mexican began making inquiries — and the next day.
Speaking by phone Wednesday afternoon, Zalma said that made him happy.
“I’m parked here right now,” he said.