Seven young people were criminally charged in connection to the Oct. 4, 2018, shooting on a highway north of Española that killed 18-year-old Cameron Martinez and wounded three of his friends.

Mark Hice, 24, whose trial is scheduled to begin Monday, and two other men — Axel Zamarron and Anton Martinez — were accused of being the shooters and were charged with murder in the case, as was Hice's girlfriend, Brittany Garcia.

Garcia, who has yet to stand trial, is accused of driving one of the two cars police and prosecutors say the defendants were traveling in when Hice, Zamarron and Anton Martinez opened fire on another vehicle.

Three other co-defendants, including two teens, faced lesser charges.

Zamarron, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in March as part of an agreement with prosecutors that calls for him to serve between 13 and 20 years in prison. He also will be required to testify at his co-defendants' trials. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop nine other charges in the Martinez killing and two other counts, including rape, that Zamarron faced in an unrelated case.

First-degree murder convictions, whether by plea agreement or jury trial, generally carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison — defined in New Mexico as 30 years.

Because Zamarron was 17 at the time of the crime, however, the state had the flexibility to agree to a youth offender deal that calls for less prison time.

Anton Martinez, 20, pleaded guilty in March to multiple counts of shooting at or from a motor vehicle, conspiracy and tampering as part of an agreement with prosecutors that calls for him to to serve between six and eight years. 

Defendant Savannah Martinez, 25, pleaded guilty in May to tampering with evidence as part of deal that calls for three years of probation.

Cases involving Katryna Moya and Alejandra Noelia Gonzalez, two minors accused of riding in a car with Zamarron, are not public record because of their ages at the time.

Gonzalez died in a car crash in January.

