Ding-dong.
Armed with a stack of glossy campaign flyers, District 4 City Council candidate Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez rang the doorbell at the first house on her list of people who regularly vote in municipal elections as she started canvassing Friday morning.
Cassutt-Sanchez waited patiently at the door of the home in the 3200 block of El Trebol Court in the Paseo del los Pueblos neighborhood across the street from the Genoveva Chavez Community Center on Rodeo Road. But no one answered.
The same thing happened at the next house a few doors down and again at the third home she visited.
While residents may have been at work or busy doing something else, the absence of voters at home as Cassutt-Sanchez campaigned door to door is emblematic of the lack of interest and participation so far in Tuesday’s election.
“I’ve had people ask me, ‘Why are you out canvassing now? The election is in March.’ I’m like, ‘Actually … ’ ” said Cassutt-Sanchez, who is making her first bid for public office against two competitors, Xavier Anderson and Greg Scargall.
Tuesday’s election marks the first time voters will go to the polls under a new consolidated election schedule that moved biennial municipal elections from March to November.
Spurred by the passage of the 2018 Local Election Act, the change was partly intended to increase voter turnout by consolidating all local nonpartisan elections to odd years in November.
But the switch could affect voter turnout in its inaugural year, according to candidates, political consultants and others.
“The whole point behind consolidated elections, which is also kind of a national trend — there’s a lot of different states that are going in this direction — is to just have one election day per year that people can schedule for,” said Alex Curtas, a spokesman for the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office.
“It makes it easier on election administrators. We save money that way because they’re not having to bring the voting machines out and hire poll workers for multiple elections. You’re only doing that once, so the whole idea is to increase voter engagement,” he said. “But this is the first year, so there’s still going to be some evolution that needs to happen.”
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber predicted dismal participation in Tuesday’s election.
Interim City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill “went over [to the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office] and voted [Friday]. I think she was number 800, which is sadly low, and I’m afraid the turnout is going to be unusually low,” the mayor said. “I’ve been using the weekly webcast I do [on Facebook] to regularly encourage people to vote because it’s critical.”
The number of ballots cast is actually higher than 800, but not by much considering the number of registered voters in the county. As of Friday afternoon, 4,640 early voting ballots had been cast — a fraction of the county’s 100,999 registered voters.
All levels of government could’ve promoted the date change of the election more, “including the county, now that they’re the responsible entity for overseeing the election,” Webber said.
“I think we all could’ve stepped up and been more vocal,” he said. “It’s everybody’s responsibility to get out and vote.”
In an email, County Clerk Geraldine Salazar said she’s not disappointed in the turnout so far, noting the election isn’t over.
“This is a historic change for voters in New Mexico to engage in all non-partisan elections,” she wrote. “Creating a Regular Local Election cycle is ultimately in the best interest of the public. I am hopeful that this new and historic way to vote in New Mexico for all non-partisan elections will increase voter participation.”
Another factor that could affect turnout in Santa Fe is that only two races in the municipal election are competitive.
The race for council District 4 drew three candidates and will be the only contest where ranked-choice voting is a factor. The only other competitive contest, for council District 2, is a two-way race between Michael J. Garcia and Alysia Lori Abbott.
“There is a lot of kind of discontent that there aren’t more people running,” said Pat Hawkins, who is a member of the Santa Fe County League of Women Voters but wasn’t speaking on behalf of the organization. “It may be reflective of the good job that the people who are running for reelection have done, but everybody likes it when there’s more competition.”
City Council District 1 incumbent Renee Villarreal and council District 3 incumbent Chris Rivera are running unopposed. Incumbent Municipal Court Judge Virginia Vigil doesn’t have opposition either.
Webber said he thinks “there’s a lot of factors playing into” the low turnout so far.
“I think folks may not have clocked into the change,” he said, referring to the new election schedule. “The last time when we had pretty good turnout, it was a different month, but … the mayor’s race really raised everybody’s level of interest, I think, to some extent. We’ve got a lot of uncontested races, and that kind of dampens enthusiasm. There’s not the same level of individual or community engagement.”
Webber noted there are other races on the ballot, including for school board and the governing body of Santa Fe Community College.
“Those are really, really important races,” he said. “I haven’t heard the level of engagement on those two elections that you would want to see, so we’ll see what we get.”
Curtas, the spokesman for the Secretary of State’s Office, said turnout is always lower during a nonpresidential election year. But he said the new consolidated election schedule should drive up turnout as voters get used to the change.
“We’re hopeful that we will start to see increased turnout either in this election or in further elections as this becomes more of a regular thing that people can anticipate,” he said.
Hawkins said she doesn’t think the state “did a very good job of letting people know that the elections have been consolidated.”
“There isn’t a lot of excitement,” she said.
Hawkins, who already cast a ballot, said Salazar and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver have done a “wonderful job” setting up voting convenience centers and “letting people know they can register to vote and vote on the same day.”
“But people are not, they’re just not involved as they should be,” she said.
Low voter turnout is “the worst enemy of our democracy that you can imagine,” Hawkins said.
“I’m a retired foreign service officer, and I spent most of my career in Africa, and elections were always, always a big thing and a real focus,” said Hawkins, 70.
“Africans would die for the right to vote or to protect their right to vote,” she added. “I always explain to people that it’s not only a right but an obligation. If you are the citizen of a country, you have an obligation to participate in the political life of that country. As I say, in Africa people would die or go to jail, but they seem to take it a lot more seriously than we do.”
