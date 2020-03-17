The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office will not dispatch deputies to take in-person reports for certain types of incidents in a move meant to minimize people's exposure to COVID-19.
People should report incidents such as vehicle crashes, theft, burglary and vandalism with no suspect information to the non-emergency dispatch line at 505-428-3720, according to a Monday afternoon news release from the sheriff's office. The protocol will be in effect indefinitely.
"As our agency responds to the incidents regarding public safety in our county, the sheriff's office is taking precautionary measures to help reduce any unnecessary exposure to COVID-19 for our deputies and the public," Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in the news release.
While county animal control officers will continue to respond to calls for service, they will not impound an animal unless it has attacked or injured a person or other animals, according to the news release.
When possible, animal control officers will take reports over the phone.
Juan Ríos, a sheriff's office spokesman, said all deputies have masks and gloves they can use if needed when responding to calls for service, as well as medical grade sanitizer for their equipment and vehicles.
Deputies are told to immediately contact their commander if they believe they have come in contact with someone who may have the virus.
People are also discouraged from going to the sheriff's office to request public records. Instead, they should contact the office by calling 986-2400 or email shfrecordsreq@santafecountynm.gov for assistance.
For updated information from the sheriff's office, visit its Facebook page.
