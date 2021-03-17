Dallas resident Tiffany Davis and her 5-year-old daughter, Chandler, enjoy sledding Wednesday at Big Tesuque Campground off Hyde Park Road. The Santa Fe area received about three-quarters of an inch of snow the night before.
- Photos by Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican
