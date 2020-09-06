RAMON
There’s nothing here but a name.
The old, abandoned adobe structure sporting the word “Ramon” on one wall is the only sign of what once was life in this small community, located about 50 miles south of Vaughn on U.S. 285.
That name still bears weight, notes state historian Rob Martinez, adding that what we call towns — even empty ones — says a lot about the identity, race, religion and culture of a particular place.
“Does the name have any meaning once the person or people in the place are gone?” Martinez asks. “I would say it does. It leaves a human imprint. It says people had lives there — they lived, they loved, they worked, they had happy times.”
Robert Julyan, author of The Place Names of New Mexico, agrees. Those names, he says, are the autobiography of a state.
“If you understand the place names of a region, you understand the values and cultures of the people who created those names,” he says.
As such, place names serve as a window into the soul of New Mexico, with their origins providing clues about how it has evolved through centuries, he adds.
In some cases, it’s about a geographical landmark. Cuyamungue, some 14 miles north of Santa Fe, is the Tewa word for “place of the sliding rocks.” Wagon Mound, Elephant Butte and Camel Rock are all named after easily visible rock formations nearby.
Some names speak to a time when Catholicism, brought by the Spanish, was critical to everyday life. Example: There once were some 30-plus towns called San Antonio, after St. Anthony, in New Mexico, according to Julyan’s book.
The Spanish also named San Felipe, San Juan and San Ignacio after saints or revered Catholic religious figures.
As the American influence took over, railroad officials looking to put a familiar stamp on new communities gave a number of towns their names. Des Moines, Cloudcroft and Vaughn were all, in some fashion, inspired by those who were working on the railroad in the 19th century.
Many sites were named or renamed after the local postmaster, or his or her beloved ones: Cleveland, Grady and Eunice all owe a debt to the U.S. Postal Service and the weight it threw behind approving new place names. An amusing story about Eunice, related in Julyan’s book, has it that the southeastern New Mexico oil town was the name of the oldest daughter of postmaster J.N. Carson. The Postal Service OK’d the name even though it “was last on a list of names submitted,” Julyan writes.
Still others — Ramon comes to mind — have names that are challenging to research. Julyan’s book says Ramon, the Spanish form of the name Raymond, was “chosen by postal authorities from a list submitted for a post office, the submission is unexplained.”
Julyan says small, rural New Mexico communities often did not feel they had an identity until they had established a post office, which in turn brought them a formal name.
But names can be changed, as residents of the territory and state found out over the centuries. When the Spanish arrived in the region in the 1600s, they changed the names of many — but not all — Native American communities, including the pueblos. They also “hispanicized” some names, changing the way they were pronounced, like Tesuque and Taos, Martinez says.
“Changing the name of a community is a statement of conquest,” Martinez says. “It says that there is a new conqueror in town.”
This routine repeated itself when the United States took over the New Mexico territory from Mexico in the 1840s.
The village of Cleveland, near Mora, originally was named San Antonio, Martinez says. In the 1890s, the name was changed to honor President Grover Cleveland. Local Hispanics who preferred the original name probably displayed their displeasure and refusal to acquiesce by still calling it San Antonio, Martinez says.
“I’m not saying every time there was a name change it was a conscious effort to turn the territory into an Anglo American state,” Martinez says. “Sometimes it was just because it was easier to pronounce the new name for people who spoke English.”
But, he adds, “there’s something to be said that it also showed that Anglos were essentially running things.”
Sometimes current events dictated a name change. Take the case of Swastika, located south of Raton. It was a coal mining town that served as a sister community to nearby Brilliant, founded in the early 1900s. As Julyan explains, swastika meant “good fortune” and that seemed to be an appropriate name for the site at the time.
But when World War II broke out, with anti-German sentiment riding high and the swastika being used as a symbol by the Nazis, the town changed its name to Brilliant II. Regardless, both Brilliant and Brilliant II were pretty much abandoned by the early 1950s.
Another name change occurred in the early 1950s when residents of Hot Springs agreed to change the name to Truth or Consequences, after a then-popular television show. That show’s host, Ralph Edwards, said he would broadcast one of his anniversary shows from any town that would change its name to that of his show. The Hot Springs folks jumped at the idea.
Not only did the name change bring about national media attention, but the town would “no longer be confused with the numerous other towns named Hot Springs,” Julyan wrote. The town’s name changed, but its high school didn’t go along. People in Sierra County still root for the Hot Springs Tigers.
Julyan laughs as he recalls the story of a 1980s effort on the part of some Raton citizens to change that town’s name back to its original title, Willow Springs, because the Spanish translation for “raton” is rodent. That attempt failed.
“If you ever want to kick up a scuffle, propose changing a name,” Julyan says.
Martinez, who grew up in Albuquerque, notes his family is from the Mora Valley near Cleveland. But he says with a laugh he doesn’t think he would “go marching through Mora with a big banner reading: ‘Change Cleveland back to San Antonio.’ “
But changes happen, and often because history is deep and wide.
Fifteen years ago, San Juan Pueblo switched back to its original name, Ohkay Owingeh, which predated the Spanish takeover of the area centuries ago. At the time, tribal Gov. Herman Agoyo said San Juan was a name “given to us to which we had no choice.”
Ohkay Owingeh means “place of the strong people.’’
Both Julyan and Martinez say place names are enduring and invariably outlast the people who came up with them. Julyan says people driving on any road in New Mexico may stop to ponder why a community bears the name it does — including Ramon.
“Even in places where there is nothing there anymore, people do associate with the name,” he says. “They have an emotional attachment even if the name doesn’t have a particular appealing meaning.
“It’s an important part of the historical record. The name reminds them, it speaks to the continuity of these populations.”
