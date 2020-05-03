Every time someone mentioned Gallup, I first thought of the brave one — Hiroshi "Hershey" Miyamura.
Nothing has changed.
The coronavirus pandemic that has forced a lockdown of the city of 22,000 is still secondary to the story and spirit of Miyamura.
A resident of Gallup for most of his 94 years, Miyamura would disagree with me. He never considered himself the central character in any story. Miyamura would say he did his duty, no more and no less.
Like most recipients of the Medal of Honor, America's highest award for valor in combat, Miyamura is as humble as he is courageous.
And never did he show a trace of bitterness, even though he grew up in a segregated society that could be both dangerous and cruel. The U.S. Army refused to accept Miyamura when he first tried to serve his country, classifying him as "an enemy alien."
Gallup was different, a safe haven that didn't treat him or his family as outsiders.
Miyamura's parents settled in Gallup in 1923. They started a small business that served lunches from a stand. Hershey was born two years later. Gallup was his kind of town, a place teeming with immigrants.
After the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor in 1941, about 120,000 Japanese-Americans on the Pacific Coast were forced from their homes and businesses and herded into relocation camps. Some of these camps were in New Mexico.
Fear and prejudice were rampant, but Gallup residents kept a cool head and defied convention. They didn't round up or harass the two dozen Japanese families that lived in town.
Miyamura was 16 when the attack on Pearl Harbor occurred. Weeks afterward, he saw a train crammed with Japanese Americans rumble through Gallup. The people on board were headed for the camps, stripped of everything but their dignity and the clothes they wore.
Like so many who were determined to prove their loyalty to America, Miyamura wanted to serve in the military. After his initial rejection, he was accepted into the U.S. Army and as part of the Nisei 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The United States won World War II soon after.
Back home in Gallup, Miyamura reenlisted in the Army Reserve Corps. His generation had its second war soon after, this one in Korea.
By then, President Harry Truman had desegregated the military. Miyamura shipped out for combat duty.
On the night of April 24, 1951, Cpl. Miyamura was a machine gun squad leader of an infantry unit that came under attack in Taejon-ni, Korea.
What happened next has awed generations of soldiers. Miyamura's Medal of Honor citation chronicles his movements:
“Aware of the imminent danger to his men, [Miyamura] unhesitatingly jumped from his shelter wielding his bayonet in close hand-to-hand combat, killing approximately 10 of the enemy. Returning to his position, he administered first aid to the wounded and directed their evacuation.
“As another savage assault hit the line, he manned his machine gun and delivered withering fire until his ammunition was expended. He ordered the squad to withdraw while he stayed behind to render the gun inoperative. He then bayoneted his way through infiltrated enemy soldiers to a second gun emplacement and assisted in its operation."
Fierce and heavy fighting continued. Miyamura ordered his men to fall back as he provided cover for them.
"He killed more than 50 of the enemy before his ammunition was depleted and he was severely wounded," his citation states.
Miyamura spent 28 months in a North Korean prisoner-of-war camp. Because of the coronavirus, New Mexico has been under emergency health restrictions for about eight weeks.
Miyamura worried about his men while he was imprisoned. He wondered how many had died. His weight dropped below 100 pounds, and the idea of ever seeing Gallup again seemed far-fetched.
Released from the prison camp on Aug. 20, 1953, Miyamura learned from a brigadier general that he had been awarded the Medal of Honor. The Army had not made this public until Miyamura was freed, fearing the North Koreans would seek revenge on him if they learned of his combat record.
President Dwight Eisenhower presented Miyamura with the Medal of Honor, and Gallup welcomed him home.
Miyamura ran a gas station in the town for many years. A pillar in Gallup stands in tribute to his service in the Korean War, and a high school is named in his honor. The teams at Miyamura High School are called the Patriots.
This lockdown is tough on everyone in Gallup. Yet there's still opportunity to go to the store for supplies, watch television, use the internet and step outside for fresh air.
Hershey lived through worse and never forgot about his buddies. That's why his story matters as much as ever.
