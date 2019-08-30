If you go
- What: The 95th annual burning of Zozobra is a long-awaited only-in-Santa-Fe event that culminates with lighting a 50-foot marionette on fire. The oversized puppet is filled with handwritten “glooms,” so when it catches flame, it symbolizes exorcising sorrows.
- Where: Fort Marcy Ballpark
- When: Gates open at 4:30 p.m. The burn is tentatively scheduled for 9:33 p.m., according to a news release, although weather could make the burn start early or late.
- Cost: Advance tickets are $10. Day-of tickets cost $15.
Schedule
- 4:30: Gates open
- 4:30-7 p.m.: Preshow entertainment includes New Perspective, Dream Noise, the Schoen-Sand Duo, Smooth and the Santa Fe Youth Mariachi Ensemble
- 7 p.m.: Easy D performs
- 8 p.m.: Grupo Fantasma performs
- 9:05 p.m.: 600 beach balls will be thrown into the crowd
- 9:25 p.m.: National anthem
- 9:33 p.m.: Lights out, burning begins
Parking
- Organizers encourage visitors to take an Uber or Lyft to the burning of Zozobra. If you use a ride service, you will be dropped off and picked up on Lincoln Avenue, south of Federal Place.
- Several streets will be closed Friday. For information visit bit.ly/ZozoMaps. Detour routes can be viewed at bit.ly/2019ZozoRoadClosures.
- Parking in all city of Santa Fe parking facilities will be $7 per vehicle from 6 p.m. until midnight. All parking meters will run on a regular schedule, meaning they will be free after 6 p.m. If a meter is red-bagged, visitors may not park there, or they will be towed.
- There will be free parking at the South Capitol Parking Lot at the corner of Cordova Road and St. Francis Drive.
- Shuttles from the South Capitol parking lot are free. Shuttle service starts a 5 p.m. and will run continuously.
- Santa Fe Trails buses will run typical routes on their normal schedules. Riding these buses on any route will be free after 5 p.m. Friday. See the bus route: www.santafenm.gov/route_maps_and_schedules.
- For those coming from Albuquerque, the New Mexico Railrunner Express will adjust its train schedule on Friday. For more information, see bit.ly/ZNMRX2019.
Rules
- Food, as well as child care and medical supplies, are allowed in clear plastic bags. Coolers or food containers are not allowed.
- Refillable water bottles are allowed but must be empty upon arrival. There are free water stations on the field.
- Glass containers and open containers are prohibited.
- No alcohol or recreational drugs. These are strictly prohibited.
- Only collapsible strollers are allowed. Large, nonfoldable strollers and wagons are prohibited.
- Small collapsible cloth camping chairs are allowed. Metal lawn chairs are prohibited.
- Backpacks are not allowed.
- Purses cannot be larger than 4½ inches by 6½ inches.
- Camera bags are allowed only with valid press credentials.
- No umbrellas, drones or pets, though a service animal will be permitted.
- No weapons of any kind. This includes concealed or open carry weapons. Any weapons found during search will be confiscated and not returned.
It seems simple enough: Write the reason for your gloom on a piece of paper, give it to the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, and they will stuff it inside of Zozobra. When he burns, your unhappiness flames into the atmosphere and is gone. But there’s more to it than that, said Ray Sandoval, the Kiwanis Club event chairman who is in charge of building and burning Zozobra.
In the summer darkness, hundreds of people crowded into Fort Marcy Park, many looking up at the 38-foot papier-mâché puppet dressed in white, his head bobbing and arms flailing. People shouted, “Burn him! Burn him!”
“This is Will Shuster’s model from the 1920s, but we’ve beefed it up,” Ray Sandoval says, pointing to the extra wooden crosspieces. Since the giant puppet is going to be 30 percent bigger than the original this year — 50 feet tall versus 38 feet in the old days — the skeleton must be more robust structurally, for the safety of all.
For decades, delivering Old Man Gloom to his final resting place has been a family affair.
Other information
- The closest drop-off site for a senior or disabled person is a free accessible shuttle from the South Capitol Parking lot. One companion is allowed to board with the senior or disabled person. Look for the specifically marked accessible shuttles.
- There will be an area for people with disabilities. This is a first-come, first-serve area.
- Bike Santa Fe will provide a bike valet system, in which cyclists can hand off their bike to volunteers in exchange for a ticket number. Upon leaving the event, riders can get a free light to attach to their bike. The bike valet is located on the west side of the Masonic Lodge parking lot, just west of the Scottish Rite Center on Paseo de Peralta and Bishops Lodge Road.
- Parents can register their children at the Lost Kids booth by preregistering at burnzozobra.com/the-lost-kids-booth or by visiting the booth upon arrival. Here, you can pick up your child’s ID wristband with a parent or guardian’s cellphone number. If a child has been separated from a family but does not have a wristband, organizers will bring them to the Lost Kids tent and notify staff as well as stage announcers. Parents using the Lost Kids service must have identification and a cellphone.
Event information: To learn more about Zozobra, visitburnzozobra.com/event-information/event-faq