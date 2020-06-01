Don’t worry — if you requested an absentee ballot by mail but have not received it, you can still vote in person.
Election officials said voters who are dealing with that issue can go to any of the 19 voting convenience centers and tell poll workers they have not received a ballot and would like to vote in person.
Voters will be required to sign an affidavit stating they did not previously cast a ballot. The County Clerk’s Office will “back out” the absentee ballot and issue the voter an “on-demand” ballot.
Voters who received an absentee ballot but did not mail it may cast their ballots at the County Clerk’s Office in the County Administration Complex, 100 Catron Street, or by delivering it to any of the voting convenience sites by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Wear a face mask and gloves to vote in person.
Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar said, as of Friday, 36,062 people had requested absentee ballots. There are 82,515 people eligible to vote in the primary election, she added, including 66,243 Democrats, 15,561 Republicans and 711 Libertarians.
The 19 voting convenience centers are located at:
u Christian Life Church, 121 Siringo Road, Santa Fe
u El Camino Real Academy, 2500 South Meadows Road, Santa Fe
u Galisteo Community Center, 35 Avenida Vieja, Galisteo
u Glorieta Pass Fire Station #2, 366 Old Denver Highway, Glorieta
u Gonzales Community School, 851 West Alameda Street, Santa Fe
u La Cienega Community Center, 136 Camino San Jose, Santa Fe
u Max Coll Corridor Community Center, 16 Avenida Torreon, Santa Fe
u Montezuma Lodge, 431 Paseo de Peralta, Santa Fe
u Nambé Community Center, 180 A State Road 503, Santa Fe
u Nina Otero Community School, 5901 Herrera Road, Santa Fe
u Pojoaque Middle School, 1797 State Road 502, Pojoaque
u Salazar Elementary School, 1231 Apache Avenue, Santa Fe
u Santa Fe County Fair Building, 3229 Rodeo Road, Santa Fe
u Santa Fe County Fire Station 6 Arroyo Calabasas Road, La Tierra
u St. John’s Methodist Church, 1200 Old Pecos Trail, Santa Fe
u Tesuque Elementary School, 1555 Bishops Lodge Road, Santa Fe
u Tony E. Quintana Elementary, 20 East Sombrillo Road Highway 106, Española
u Town of Edgewood Administration Office, 171 A State Road 344, Edgewood
u Turquoise Trail Charter Elementary School, 13 A San Marcos Loop, Santa Fe
