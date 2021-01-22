Many city officials and leaders of local businesses and nonprofits with a stake in the proposed redevelopment of the midtown campus said they weren't surprised to learn the presumptive master developer was seeking to terminate its exclusive negotiation agreement with Santa Fe.
But most were disappointed.
Dallas-based KDC Real Estate Development & Investments/Cienda Partners sent a letter to Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber on Thursday asking to end the deal, citing a number of issues with the project's financial outlook as well as the condition of buildings and other infrastructure at the site on St. Michael's Drive. The company estimated the property needed up to $30 million in repairs.
While the termination letter seemed to "come out of left field," City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler said, she did believe something was amiss after the developer missed the past three monthly update reports.
The City Council discussed the firm's request in a closed-door meeting Thursday. A vote is expected Wednesday on mutual termination of the contract to overhaul the city-owned property, a 64-acre former college campus.
The agreement struck in May between the city and the master developer includes a provision that allows either party to terminate the contract, but KDC/Cienda opted to seek a "mutual termination," in part due to economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Councilor Chris Rivera said he was disappointed about KDC/Cienda's request to pull out of the deal but had been aware of concerns the massive project would be more difficult than previously thought.
Still, Rivera said he believes the nation is on the downside of the pandemic and wished KDC/Cienda would have stuck it out for another year.
"I feel like we kind of wasted a year of time," he said. "I don't know if any of the other master developers would have been able to do a different or better job."
Councilor Roman "Tiger" Abeyta said in light of the pandemic, the developer's decision "wasn't that surprising."
"I think the environment that we are in with COVID, no one knows what life after COVID is going to be like," he said.
Councilor Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez also noted the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We know that COVID has changed things," Cassutt-Sanchez said. "There was the aspect of the buildings, but there is also the aspect of COVID changing our world."
KDC/Cienda wrote in its letter the pandemic was a cause for concern. The letter cited "the complications and uncertainty" and said the state government's public health order requiring business shutdowns has "created greater risk and cost to this redevelopment that neither Party could have fully anticipated."
James Feild, Cienda's chief development officer, could not be reached for comment on the request.
Rich Brown, the city's economic development director, did not respond to a request for comment.
The city purchased the campus — the longtime home of the College of Santa Fe — from Christian Brothers of New Mexico in 2009 for around $30 million. The Santa Fe University of Art and Design later began operating on the property but closed in May 2018.
The city is spending $2.23 million a year to pay off the purchase until 2036. According to city records, the mortgage payment is more than the property now generates in revenue, largely from a film studio.
Team Midtown, a consortium of 17 local businesses and organizations, approached KDC/Cienda to help bring together its vision for the redevelopment project, which included plans for affordable housing, a hotel component, educational facilities, a film studio and more. The project, which officials said could take a decade or more to complete, has been eyed as a vehicle for job growth in Santa Fe.
Sage Morris-Greene, general manager of business brokerage firm Sam Goldenberg & Associates, who was tapped as the planning coordinator for the project on behalf of Team Midtown, declined to comment on KDC/Cienda's request to end its deal with the city.
KDC/Cienda noted in its letter to Webber that buildings were in much worse shape than expected and had "no commercial value." It would cost the company and the city more time and money to seek a "Brownfield designation" from the Environmental Protection Agency to demolish old buildings at the campus, the letter said.
The company estimated the campus infrastructure would need close to $30 million in repairs due to unspecified contamination, and said access to the site would need to be addressed as well.
Abeyta agreed. "It's a great piece of property," he said. "It's big, and the location is great, but when you look at the access, there are really only two access points to the site."
Vigil Coppler said it was apparent early on that the buildings would need significant repairs.
"As far as the buildings, anyone can see that those buildings are not in best shape and not the most beautiful," she said.
She and Councilor Signe Lindell said it will take some time to determine how much money the city might have to invest in the property.
Rivera said he has concerns that the city might not be able to afford the rehabilitation costs.
"We don't have a pot of money," he said.
Abeyta said the project's scope could change. "Maybe it's developed in phases; maybe it's only the housing element. Maybe we sell the whole thing," he said.
Melynn Schuyler, founder and executive director of the nonprofit youth job training and services program YouthWorks, one of the local partners in the midtown project, said she was optimistic the redevelopment would not come to a halt.
YouthWorks was exploring the possibility of rehabilitating the campus's cafeteria as a place for food service training, she said.
"I think if a project is worth investing in and developing, it's just a matter of when," Schuyler said.
"None of us want to see that property just deteriorate and become nothing," she added. "We also don't want it to become some corporate high rise. I think we all think it should serve the community. I believe it will happen, it's just when."
