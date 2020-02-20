Legislation that made it
Gun bill
Senate Bill 5, perhaps the most controversial piece of legislation during the session, survived. But it was close. Known as the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act — or more commonly, "red flag" — the legislation would allow law enforcement to petition for a court order to take away a person’s firearms. A judge could require the person to give up their guns for 10 days if probable cause is found that the person poses a threat to themselves or others. That order could be extended to one year.
Supporters, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, insisted the measure will save lives in a state beset by gun violence. Opponents said it is weaker than current state mandates and will likely have no effect on someone who is determined to take a life. Those against the bill also raised concerns about the bill violating both the Second and Fourth Amendments. The governor has said she will sign the legislation, part of her crime-fighting initiative.
PERA reform
The 90,000 members who pay into the Public Employees Retirement Association may be breathing a sigh of relief after legislators approved a financial plan to make the program solvent. The legislation did not come without a hefty price tag: Both employers and employees have to pay more into or take less out of the retirement fund. The state committed $76 million to the plan in House Bill 2, the state’s budget bill.
Among other measures, the plan provides a 2.5 percent cost-of-living adjustment, an increase from 2 percent, for those retirees over the age of 75 (who make up about a third of the state’s public retirees), and it exempts other groups of retirees, like those who are disabled, from the changes.
Opportunity Scholarship
The governor pushed the idea of offering free college tuition for all eligible New Mexico students in an effort to improve educational outcomes and college attendance rates, and to build a better-prepared workforce. But her Opportunity Scholarship plan underwent a lot of twists, turns and turmoil before legislators agreed to put $17 million into the budget for the plan. That was a far cry from the $26 million the governor sought to start the program for two-year college students, and even further removed from the $45 million to $62 million per year (depending on whose numbers you were tracking) to cover all students, including adults returning to college to earn an associate degree or professional certificate.
The plan, as it stands now, would have students use all available state financial aid options, including the New Mexico Legislative Lottery Scholarship, before qualifying for the Opportunity Scholarship. Any federal aid students earn can be used for other needs, such as books, supplies, food, rent and gas. The governor has said she plans to return to legislators next year to ask for more money to expand the program.
Crime bills
A much-amended crime-prevention package passed through both the House and the Senate and is awaiting the governor’s signature. That legislation allows judges to hand stiffer penalties for crimes involving the use of guns and increases the crime of being a nonviolent felon caught in possession of a gun. It also calls for use of the state’s Law Enforcement Protection Fund to support officer training in community policing and officer recruitment programs.
Stripped from the package was a provision that would have helped police officers and emergency medical staff working as first responders receive employer compensation for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder — a condition now covered for firefighters. Some legislators believed that proposal should be part of a separate deal.
Early childhood funding
New Mexico's surfeit of oil and gas money allowed for the creation of an Early Childhood Trust Fund. Lujan Grisham signed the bill earlier this week. The fund starts with an appropriation of $320 million in fiscal year 2021 and will be sustained in future years by oil- and gas-related revenue sources. It will provide regular distributions to the new Early Childhood Education and Care Department to provide expansions of public and private programs for New Mexico’s youngest, from prenatal to 5-year-olds.
In the fund’s first years, it is expected to provide an estimated $20 million annually for such services as home visiting for new parents, day care and prekindergarten. Within a decade, as the fund grows, it could distribute as much as $50 million per year, the governor said. Advocates for such programs say they benefit children by preparing them for kindergarten and teaching them math, literacy and social skills.
School lunches
An additional 12,500 students will receive free breakfast and lunch next school year with the passage of House Bill 10. While a $650,000 appropriation was stripped from the measure to fund the effort, lawmakers said the money was added to the Public Education Department's budget in the main spending bill. That will cover copayments of around $50 annually per child for low-income students who qualify for reduced-price school meals through a federal program.
In New Mexico, 70 percent of public school students receive free or reduced-price meals.
“It’s hard to argue with feeding over 12,000 kids. I think it was just a no-brainer,” said Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-Albuquerque, a co-sponsor of the bill. “When you reflect on how to transform the educational experience from the perspective of a student, there are fundamental things that have to do with their general well-being."
Legislation that failed
More early childhood funding
Though the Early Childhood Trust Fund is a reality, a yearslong House effort that pioneered it once again died before reaching the full Senate. A proposal to ask voters to approve a constitutional amendment allowing the state to draw more money from the Land Grand Permanent Fund to fund early childhood programs has been before the Legislature for a decade.
After sailing through the House, this year's House Joint Resolution 1, which sought a 1 percent draw from the investment fund, seemed to have a chance after members of the Senate Rules Committee made a deal with sponsors to cut it down to 0.5 percent, which would raise an estimated $76 million a year for programs. This gave supporters hope that the powerful Senate Finance Committee might give its nod of approval, sending to the full Senate — or at least consider the bill.
But the committee chairman, Sen. John Arthur Smith, D-Deming, a vocal opponent of pulling more money from any permanent fund, declined to schedule the bill for a last-minute hearing. Asked if he might give it a shot, he said, “We’re talking priority bills right now.”
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told reporters at a news conference earlier this week that she intends to push for the bill’s revival during next year’s 60-day legislative session.
Recreational cannabis
While the governor touted success with the passage of "red-flag" gun legislation, she had to acknowledge disappointment with the Legislature’s failure to move a bill legalizing recreational use of cannabis for residents 21 and older. Many legislators did not take to Senate Bill 115, which barely got out of the Senate Public Affairs Committee on a 4-3 vote in late January before staggering to the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration. It died during a late-night hearing in mid-February as lawmakers from both parties voiced criticism of both the complicated text of the bill — some 175 pages — and the notion of legalizing marijuana.
The Judiciary Committee's chairman, Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, has repeatedly expressed his reluctance to approve the legalization of cannabis. The committee voted to table the proposal, effectively killing it.
Public Regulation Commission reform
A bill that would significantly alter the structure of the Public Regulation Commission staggered through this year’s session before the Senate Corporations and Transportation Committee tabled it by a 5-4 vote, with two Democrats joining three Republicans on the committee to stop it. The House had previously passed the bill, 36-34.
Lawmakers from both parties expressed concerns that the bill gave the governor too much power and questioned why such a bill would come up just nine months before the general election, when voters will decide whether to maintain the commission as an elected body or choose to downsize it to three members appointed by the governor.
Shoring up dams
A bill that would have appropriated $100 million to help shore up the state’s most dangerous dams didn’t get much of a chance. Senate Bill 236, sponsored by Sen. Pete Campos, D-Las Vegas, cleared the Senate Conservation Committee but never made it to the Senate Finance Committee, which would have had to approve the appropriation before sending it on to the Senate floor for consideration.
The safety of New Mexico’s dams has raised concern among lawmakers for more than a year, since the State Engineer’s Office released a report saying 170 of the 298 dams the office oversees are considered “high-hazard” structures, meaning they could lead to the loss of life or property if they give way, and many are in poor condition.
