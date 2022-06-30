Archbishop John C. Wester said the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi is being mortgaged to help pay settlements with clergy abuse victims because "we pretty much sold everything we can, including my residency."
In his first interview since announcing parishes would collectively need to borrow $12 million to fund the settlements — with the archdiocese using the iconic and historic cathedral in the heart of Santa Fe as collateral for a mortgage — Wester acknowledged the difficulty in coming to the decision, which stunned many of New Mexico's Roman Catholics.
But he also said the cathedral's significance to the Archdiocese of Santa Fe could have been a factor in the ability to obtain the mortgage that will help finance the settlements.
"The main problem I had was, would the lenders accept [the cathedral] as collateral, and it turns out they would," Wester said in an interview Thursday with New Mexican reporter Daniel Chacón.
"I'm not a lender, but I would imagine that they would see that as a good thing because obviously the archdiocese is going to do everything in its power to make good on our debt," Wester added. "We're obviously not going to let the cathedral go, and it's the whole archdiocese participating in the paying back of the mortgage, so it's not going to be just the cathedral. If you think about it practically, it makes good sense."
Nevertheless, Wester, who has led the archdiocese since 2015, acknowledged the notion of mortgaging the cathedral — the emotional heart of the archdiocese, which is headquartered in Albuquerque — was at first wrenching.
"I have to admit, when this idea first came to us — we were having our meeting — I was in shock for a few minutes and then I kind of got over it and said, 'Well, the more I think about it, maybe that's a good idea,' ” the archbishop recalled. "I was ready to react negatively, but I think it was a good idea."
In a letter to parishes June 17, Wester informed priests and other officials within the archdiocese of the need for parishes to help provide at least $12 million in hopes of satisfying the terms of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings stemming from the abuse cases. He also let them know about the decision to place a mortgage on the cathedral.
In the letter, he wrote the archdiocese must remit $65 million by Sept. 30 and the final $10 million by March 31.
The archdiocese in May reached a $121.5 million agreement that involved at least 375 people who accused priests of sexual abuse. The bankruptcy process has taken about four years. Accusers still must approve the terms, with a vote expected later this summer or in early fall.
Attorneys said money could be distributed to victims by October.
Wester in his June 17 letter wrote he hoped to limit the debt to parishes.
"I pray it will be less than $12 million and not more, but it is dependent on other resources we are actively seeking and your continuing generosity and assistance. We understand this will require an incredibly significant sacrifice by all the parishes in the years ahead."
Before the settlement was announced, the archdiocese had auctioned some land holdings and other items to begin funding the settlements. In the letter, the archdiocese outlined the debt and potential payment plans available for individual parishes.
Wester wrote the cooperation of the parishes was critical. In the letter, he volunteered to speak to finance councils.
Wester said by mortgaging the cathedral, started in 1869 by Archbishop Jean-Baptise Lamy and completed in 1887, the archdiocese could limit potential mortgages on other churches.
"If you think about it, by mortgaging the cathedral we'll have fewer churches, if any, that we have to mortgage, so it's really mostly a practical thing," he said.
Asked if there was a time frame by which the church would have to select other properties to be mortgaged, Wester replied: "We don't know yet. The financial aspect of it is, evidently, that if you need X number of dollars, then you have to collatoralize X plus so many other dollars for that loan. So it may be that we have to ask a few other churches to be mortgaged, but as I say, we expect it to be fewer since we threw the cathedral in first."