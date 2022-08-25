New Mexico lawmakers received a sobering report Wednesday showing the state continues to have the highest alcohol-related death rate in the nation, prompting a prominent state senator to challenge his colleagues to keep the issue at the forefront.

New Mexico's rate of an average 53 deaths per year is more than twice as high as New York and New Jersey when adjusted for age and population.

"The headline is always, 'We're the worst,' in a number of things and alcohol deaths being one of them. But we're not just worst; we're off the charts," said Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces. "We're in this terrible crisis."

