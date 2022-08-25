New Mexico lawmakers received a sobering report Wednesday showing the state continues to have the highest alcohol-related death rate in the nation, prompting a prominent state senator to challenge his colleagues to keep the issue at the forefront.
New Mexico's rate of an average 53 deaths per year is more than twice as high as New York and New Jersey when adjusted for age and population.
"The headline is always, 'We're the worst,' in a number of things and alcohol deaths being one of them. But we're not just worst; we're off the charts," said Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces. "We're in this terrible crisis."
Cervantes, co-chairman of the Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee, challenged lawmakers to keep sounding the alarm.
"We shouldn't let this go unnoticed," he said. "I'm pleased that in the last few weeks and months we've seen some reporting ... on the issue ... but I'm challenging us to to keep this issue at the front because this is mind-numbing to me that we would be double other states."
Cervantes was referring to a multipart series by New Mexico In Depth that detailed the state's daunting and far-reaching problems with alcohol.
Rep. Moe Maestas, D-Albuquerque, called Wednesday's daylong discussion on alcohol issues in New Mexico "very timely" in light of the series, as well as the passage last year of a sweeping liquor license regulation bill.
While lawmakers didn't offer any specific proposals, they tossed around different ideas to curb the state's alcohol-related problems, including changes in tax policy and lowering the current .08 legal blood alcohol limit for driving.
Maestas said House Bill 255 was the first attempt at shaping alcohol policy in New Mexico in decades. The bill prohibited the sale of miniature bottles of alcohol, commonly known as minis, and also allowed for home delivery of alcohol with food orders and made liquor licenses for restauranteurs less expensive.
"When we did the bill, we had to blow the dust off of [the Liquor Control Act] because it hadn't changed in so long," he said. "What's great about that bill, whether you liked it or loved it or were indifferent or liked half of it, didn't like half of it, is the Legislature took back alcohol policy from the status quo."
The bill will allow the Legislature to reshape alcohol policy "in the best interests of everyone in New Mexico and make it better on the margin, including tax policy. ... We haven't touched alcohol taxes in decades."
Maestas, one of the sponsors of the bill, said his priority is lowering barriers to economic development and boosting the state's tourism and restaurant and hospitality industries.
"But then hopefully someday we can really take a deeper dive into liquor sales, particularly spirited liquors in convenience stores and gas stations," he said. "That's really where I think, pardon the pun, the rubber hits the road with regards to a lot of what economists call social costs."
Cervantes said New Mexico seems to have become "numb" to what ails the state.
"We can take any example, whether it's poverty, education, drug use — and alcohol, I think, fits in that category. We've become numb to some of those statistics and information," he said.
Cervantes said drunken drivers have killed three people he knew: his college roommate, his girlfriend in graduate school and a colleague at a law firm.
"So I'm determined not to become numb to these problems," he said.