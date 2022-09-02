The 98th Burning of Will Shuster's Zozobra is finally here.

Before Old Man Gloom meets his fiery demise late Friday night, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe is hosting hours of live entertainment for the thousands of locals and out-of-towners expected to gather for the show at Fort Marcy Ballpark.

Gates opened at 4 p.m. to start the 1990s-themed celebration, and Zozobra was ready for it. The doomed marionette donned suspenders, a stylized belt, short sleeves, arm tattoos and beach-blond hair — fit to perform with Justin Timberlake and the '90s boy band NSYNC.

090222_GC_ZozobraSetUp01rgb.jpg

Isaac Varela looks out from the chest cavity of Zozobra as he helps attach Zozobra’s buttons Friday morning before he is raised for the 98th annual burning of Zozobra at Fort Marcy Park.
090222_GC_ZozobraSetUp02rgb.jpg

Ray Sandoval and his crew spray paint Zozobra’s hair with different coats of metallic paint complete with highlights for the 98th annual burning of Zozobra on Friday at Fort Marcy Park.
090222_GC_ZozobraSetUp03-rgb.jpg

Arya Yount, 4, throws up the stuffing that fell out of Zozobra as he was transported to Fort Marcy Park early Friday morning. Arya's parents and, before them, her grandparents have helped transport Zozobra to the park for many years.

