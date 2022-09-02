Arya Yount, 4, throws up the stuffing that fell out of Zozobra as he was transported to Fort Marcy Park early Friday morning. Arya's parents and, before them, her grandparents have helped transport Zozobra to the park for many years.
The 98th Burning of Will Shuster's Zozobra is finally here.
Before Old Man Gloom meets his fiery demise late Friday night, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe is hosting hours of live entertainment for the thousands of locals and out-of-towners expected to gather for the show at Fort Marcy Ballpark.
Gates opened at 4 p.m. to start the 1990s-themed celebration, and Zozobra was ready for it. The doomed marionette donned suspenders, a stylized belt, short sleeves, arm tattoos and beach-blond hair — fit to perform with Justin Timberlake and the '90s boy band NSYNC.
As early attendees passed security and entered the venue, they were offered everything from lemonade and tacos to Zozobra-themed merchandise from eager vendors.
Gray clouds hovered above, but Jerry Padilla of Albuquerque-based Event Technology Services said weather wouldn't stop the burning.
"We're going to burn him no matter what," said Padilla, who serves as ETS' head lighting designer. "It could rain, and we could still have some great lighting up there."
The threat of rain and gusts of wind seemed to have no effect on excited attendees as they settled into folding chairs and enjoyed '90s cover songs played by bands like Broken G String.
As the opener for Friday's event, the New Mexico-based band set the tone for the festivities with a rendition of the Cranberries' classic "Zombie."
Josh Johannsen of Las Cruces and Amanda Greco of San Diego, who traveled to Santa Fe together, said they appreciated the '90s theme, with Johannsen calling it "classic childhood stuff" and everything he grew up with.
Johannsen, 33, and Greco, 31, had never heard of Zozobra before their trip, they said, but decided to check it out while they were in town.
"It's a cool concept," Johannsen said, speaking of the community tradition of burning away the year's gloom along with the oversized marionette. He and Greco were still pondering what gloomy pieces of their past they wanted to burn.
"We're still kind of taking in the event, letting it hit us," Greco said.
Santa Fe resident Robert Payton said Friday was his 23rd year attending Zozobra. He keeps coming back to spend time with family and watch his gloom from the previous year go up in smoke
Payton, 54, said one of his longtime clients — who treated him like a son — recently passed away. He planned to commemorate his friend at this year's event.
"I want to give my prayer for him and give prayers to everybody that is suffering that can't make it here," Payton said.
As for how Zozobra will burn this year, Payton said he hoped the behemoth would start burning from his head and the blaze would work its way down.
For the first time in two years, following pandemic-era restrictions, the burning of Zozobra will be celebrated in full. As the park continued to fill up, Mateo West and Sabbath Sisco reminisced about how they spent last year's Zozobra, when tickets were limited to 10,000, compared to some 60,000 attendees in years past.
"Our first [Zozobra] together we snuck into someone's backyard and saw it for free," West said, indicating a ridge right above the park.
West, 33, said he has been attending Zozobra all of his life. Sisco, on the other hand, moved to Santa Fe two years ago and is experiencing the event in person for the first time.
"I've been to many music festivals before, and this is a different concept completely," she said.
West said he would like to send out some wishes along with his glooms. He added he hopes to talk less and do more in the coming year.
Sisco, 22, also put a positive spin on the burning. She said she hopes it will help bring a focus to what is positive rather than negative.
"I'm just wanting more positive energy and less hard times," she said. "Bring in the good times [and] just completely burn all of the bad stuff."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.