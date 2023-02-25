editor's pick Editor's note We're dropping 'Dilbert' Phill Casaus Editor Author email Feb 25, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Readers of The New Mexican's comics pages will note a major change coming later this week.We're dropping Dilbert.Under most circumstances, a decision like this is made with a deep breath. Few things in a newspaper are as controversial as a change in the beloved comics page.This move, however, is much easier because Dilbert creator Scott Adams recently went on a racist rant that went viral late last week.His words are not worth repeating.But it's time for a change.We came to this decision Friday, when the newspaper was first made aware of Adams' statements. Since our comics are pre-printed, it will take a few days before Dilbert will depart.In the meantime, we're on the hunt for a suitable replacement, one we hope will entertain and engage our readers.We expect to have a new comic in our stable sometime this week. Please let us know what you think about the new kid on the block at pcasaus@sfnewmexican.com.— Phill Casaus, editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Phill Casaus Editor Author email Follow Phill Casaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne person arrested after gun fired with no injuries in Walmart SupercenterTreacherous crossings: Top 10 intersections for crashes in Santa FeNew paths for three Santa Fe favoritesDirector of state archaeology office ousted from longtime positionPolice: Walmart shooting suspect's case dismissed under DA's DWI policyWinter storm brings 85 mph winds to Santa FeJoseph Jones found guilty of first-degree felony murder in 2018 backyard shootingAfter Railyard Fitness closes, benefactors help business reopenBandelier’s Tsankawi unit to close from mid-March to late-OctoberYo, Governor: You're not paying for the highways Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Building Santa Fe Housing bust has many origins but one result: Trouble Phill Casaus An unusual man covers himself in the flag of the U.N. Ringside Seat Yo, Governor: You're not paying for the highways Rescue Report Pair of cats bond after rescues, find home in Santa Fe