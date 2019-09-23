Well-liked Santa Fean Adelo dies

When Samuel Adelo spoke Spanish, it struck some as sounding like the wind blowing through the pine trees of Northern New Mexico’s mountains - exhilarating, natural and easy on the ears.
“He loved the Spanish language,” said Robin Martin, owner and publisher of The New Mexican. “He could speak thoroughly modern Spanish with all the technical terms he needed for court translations, but he respected the language of Northern New Mexico with its archaic phrases and verb forms. He loved to recall locally used nouns that date from the time of Cervantes and have been forgotten in the rest of the Spanish-speaking world.”
Adelo, who served in the U.S. Army during World War II before moving into the legal department of Gulf Oil and later working as an interpreter in the New Mexico court system, died in an assisted-living home in Santa Fe on Sunday at the age of 96.
“I worked as a district court judge for 12 years, and Sam was the very best interpreter I worked with,” said retired New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Patricio Serna. “Some court interpreters didn’t know the local traditions and customs, but he did. He knew the local culture. He grew up with it. He could relate to it. He got to the heart of things with the language that people grew up with, and in a trial that is so important.”
Adelo was born in Pecos in 1923 — about a year after his father, a Lebanese immigrant named Asssad Abdallah Adelo, opened the village’s general store, which stayed in operation for some 90 years. The elder Adelo sent his children to Catholic school, and Samuel graduated from St. Michael’s High School in 1940. He worked in a variety of capacities to support the school for decades afterward, earning a Distinguished Alumni Award for his efforts in 2013.
Following graduation, Adelo joined the U.S. Army and then studied law at the University of Notre Dame, graduating in the late 1940s. He taught foreign language instruction at Notre Dame for nearly a decade. He ended up living away from the state for about 30 years in what he jokingly called “economic exile,” as he told reporter Ana Pacheco in a 2009 Santa Fe New Mexican article. “I just couldn’t make a living here.”
Adelo was fluent in English, Spanish and Italian and knew enough Arabic to get by — linguistic talents which helped him land a job in the legal department of Gulf Oil in the late 1950s. He worked for that company in Italy, Chile, Argentina, Venezuela, the Canary Islands, Puerto Rico and in Texas and Florida before returning to New Mexico in 1976 when Gulf Oil “became interested in the coal and uranium business in western New Mexico,” he told Pacheco.
He retired from Gulf Oil as a chief counsel in 1984. But rather than face retirement and watch television all day long, he offered his translation services to the court system of New Mexico, where he worked for some 20 years.
“There’s a common concept that when you get up to a certain number of years, you’re supposed to stop working. That’s wrong,” he said in 2005, when he was named a Santa Fe Living Treasure for his work in the courts.
Former First District Court Judge Art Encinias recalled Adelo as “witty, urbane, well-educated, well-spoken. He was just a gentleman, a grand old gentleman. When he heard people doing translations that he thought were sloppy and inaccurate, that he wanted to get involved [in the courts] to make it right.”
Encinias said Adelo always dressed in a coat and tie and often wore a cowboy hat. Adelo’s humor could be on the dark side, he said. “He mentioned to me one that that he met my father — at my father’s funeral,” Encinias said with a laugh.
Adelo stayed active as a volunteer and board member for a number of Santa Fe organizations, including the Old Santa Fe Association, while helping people navigate the document pathway to citizenship. For years he wrote a Spanish column, “Vistas Hispanas,” for The New Mexican.