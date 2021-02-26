It took Paul Weir less than four years to go from celebrated golden boy to the ranks of the unemployed.
The University of New Mexico and Weir, in the final days of what has been a disastrous season for the men’s basketball program, announced Friday night they have reached a mutual decision to part ways after the season.
“Paul and I agree that a change of leadership in our men’s basketball program is in our best interest at this time,” said UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez. “While this year has certainly been challenging for coach Weir, his staff and our student-athletes, after evaluating the overall program, it is the appropriate time for a new beginning. I want to thank Paul and his family for their commitment and service to New Mexico and we wish them the very best in the future.”
Nuñez called a news conference for Saturday morning to discuss the university's next move.
Weir has two years remaining on a six-year contract signed after he was plucked from New Mexico State in 2017. Terms of his buyout call for a payment of $350,000 for each year remaining on his contract, meaning UNM must pay him $700,000.
Weir’s base salary is $300,000 and he was paid an additional $525,000 for incentives such as program promotion, media requirements and endorsement contracts, plus a $50,000 annual retention clause.
His contract also had a clause for paying off his previous employer, New Mexico State. Weir left the Aggies to take over the Lobos and his agreement with UNM had the university paying off the $350,000 he owed NMSU. That same clause leaves Weir solely responsible for making the remaining payments should his employment with UNM end for any reason, meaning he is on the hook for paying off the remaining $150,000 to New Mexico State.
He owes NMSU $50,000 in what would have been his fifth year with the Lobos and $100,000 for the 2022-23 season.
Weir is just 58-61 during at UNM, including a 6-14 record this season that has seen the Lobos sink to last place in the Mountain West Conference. At just 2-14 in league play, the Lobos are on pace for their worst conference record in 62 years. It is the worst record since the 1958-59 team finished 3-19 overall and 1-13 in the Skyline — seven years before The Pit was constructed.
This season, however, has been unlike any other in Lobo history. The pandemic forced the team to play every game on the road and, until just a few weeks ago when the state’s coronavirus guidelines were eased, every practice was similarly held out of state. UNM and New Mexico State are the only teams in the country not to play at least one game this season on their home floor.
The strain revealed itself several times, including earlier this month when UNM forfeited two games against San Diego State after a player revolt dropped the team’s active roster to just six scholarship players, one below the minimum threshold for a MWC team to play games.
It happened after the team was swept in a road trip to Fresno State on Jan. 28-30, a series that saw starter Rod Brown suffer a leg injury and freshman Nolan Dorsey quit the team. The Lobos had just three days off before the San Diego State series was to be held Feb. 3-5 in Lubbock, Texas, UNM’s home base during much of the pandemic.
The prospect of another bus trip four hours from Albuquerque to play a pair of games against a top opponent was enough to coax at least three players to approach the coaching staff and say they needed time off for reasons ranging from academics to mental exhaustion and injuries.
“It’s mentally draining to be honest, man,” said senior Makuach Maluach after a recent game against Wyoming, which was played in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Maulach said he got the impression the team might not play again after that Fresno trip, saying the team’s mental health took a sharp dip in January.
The turning point, Weir said earlier this month, was actually over the Christmas break. The Lobos had gotten swept in a road trip at Boise State and had less than 48 hours in Albuquerque before the players had to board a bus back to Lubbock for games against Nevada and Utah State.
Weir said the team’s spirit was broken at the prospect of more time away from home. Things took a nosedive from there. One of the team’s seniors, Keith McGee, quit in early January. Just prior to the season, another senior, Zane Martin, had quit.
It followed a nightmarish offseason that saw the team essentially banned from its workout facility due to coronavirus restrictions, then the tragic shooting death of heralded Santa Fe High recruit J.B. White, who had committed to UNM. Then came the arrest and subsequent resignation of beloved assistant coach Brandon Mason after a driving under the influence charge.
Last season's team started 15-3 but was rocked by multiple off-court scandals that saw the Lobos limp to the finish and end the season with 19 wins. Multiple players were dismissed, with others disciplined. Incidents included a driving under the influence charge for star center Carlton Bragg, a domestic violence charge against guard J.J. Caldwell and an off-campus party thrown by JaQuan Lyle, where a UNM undergraduate was shot in the leg.
Without the ability to use the power of The Pit, the Lobos struggled. The team didn’t practice for nearly a month after the earliest allowable date for schools to begin preseason workouts, then the Lobos decided to head to Texas to salvage the season.
Weir repeatedly lamented the Lobos’ fate, saying the team never had the opportunity to train, practice and spend time together. Toss in the draining effects of living on the road and the constant threat of COVID-19, the losses predictably mounted.
Lobo fans and boosters have been anticipating this moment. Many have complained on social media, demanding Weir be fired. A source from UNM said multiple longtime season ticket holders have either canceled their orders or threatened to do so if Weir wasn’t removed.
With just one game remaining in the regular season and at least one more in the Mountain West Tournament, the Lobos are assured of a seventh straight season without reaching 20 wins, its longest such streak since the early years of the Bob King era in the early 1960s.
Weir becomes the first Lobos coach since Charlie Harrison to not win at least 20 games in any season — and Harrison’s one-year stint was the fabled Lobogate team that finished 7-21 with a slew of walk-ons in the 1979-80 season.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.