FridayMusicChancel Bell Choir
First Presbyterian Church, 208 Grant Ave., 505-982-8544
Music of McKlveen, Dobrinski, and Wagner; 5:30 p.m.; donations accepted.
Hippie Holidays
Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369
Dance party with DJs Dela Moon, Oh Lawd, Raashan Ahmed and Tone Ranger; 8 p.m.; $12-$15; santafe.meowwolf.com.
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy Present A Celtic Family Christmas
Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St.
Master fiddlers; 7:30 p.m.; check for ticket availability; 505-988-1234, ticketssantafe.org, or performancesantafe.org.
Gypsy Moon and Stars Holiday Flamenco 2019 (Luna Gitana y Estrellas)
Teatro Paraguas, 3205-B Calle Marie, 505-424-1601
Santa Fe Desert Chorale
Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, 131 Cathedral Place
“Sacred Fire: The Celtic Tradition”; music celebrating the solstice; 8 p.m.; $10-$95, discounts available; 505-988-2282, desertchorale.org/tickets.
Antonio Granjero & EntreFlamenco
El Flamenco de Santa Fe, 135 W. Palace Ave., 505-209-1302
Christmas-themed Spanish flamenco; 7:30 p.m.; encores Saturday, Sunday, Thursday and Dec. 27-31; tickets start at $25, discounts available; entreflamenco@entreflamenco.com.
SaturdayMusicArdalan
Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369
San Francisco-based DJ/electronic-music producer; doors 9 p.m.; guest acts Kevin Saunderson and Bowra; $25-$30; santafe.meow
Eric McFadden
The Kitchen Sink Recording Studio, 528 José St., 505-699-4323
Six-string guitar virtuoso-songwriter; 7:30 p.m.; Kate Vargas opens; $20; brownpaperticket.com/event/4430310.
Jasmin Williams
Antieau Gallery, 134 W. Water St., 505-983-9529
Jazz vocalist/spoken-word poet; 7 to 10 p.m.; no charge.
Joe West & Friends Christmas Barn Dance
Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery, 2797 Agua Fría St., 505-780-5730
Holiday honky-tonk with pianist Earl Poole Ball and singer-songwriter Bill Hearne; 7 to 11 p.m.; $10 in advance, brownpapertickets.com/event/4463219; $15 at the door.
New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus
Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St.
“The Holiday of Your Dreams,” 7:30 p.m.; check for ticket availability; 505-988-1234, ticketssantafe.org.
Opera Makes Sense
Governor’s mansion, 1 Mansion Drive
A performance by Santa Fe Opera apprentices, 3 to 5 p.m., with holiday activities led by Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, Santa Fe Public Library and Santa Fe Children’s Museum staff; singing begins at 2 p.m.; no charge; contact Alvaro Quintanar for more information; 505-946-2404, santafeopera.org.
Uptown Funk
Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino, 20 Buffalo Thunder Trail, 877-848-6337
Bruno Mars tribute band; 8 p.m.; $25; 505-455-555, hiltonbuffalothunder.com/entertainment.
SundayJust for FunHibernation Hike
Cerrillos Hills State Park, about 16 miles south of Santa Fe off N.M. 14, 505-474-0196
A guided walk focusing on strategies animals use to conserve energy through the winter; 11 a.m.; $5 per vehicle. Meet at main parking lot, a half-mile north of Cerrillos village on County Road 59.
Chanukah on the Plaza
Downtown
Giant-menorah lighting, live music, latkes, gelt, and hot chocolate; with remarks by Mayor Alan Webber; 3:30 p.m.; santafejcc.com.
Glow
Santa Fe Botanical Garden, 715 Camino Lejo, Museum Hill, 505-471-9103
Outdoor light installations; 5-8 p.m.; live music by Nohe & Sus Santos; $10, ages 12 and under no charge; online and at the gate, santafebotanicalgarden.org.
