The Weekend

A quick guide to fun in the North.

FridayMusicChancel Bell Choir

First Presbyterian Church, 208 Grant Ave., 505-982-8544

Music of McKlveen, Dobrinski, and Wagner; 5:30 p.m.; donations accepted.

Hippie Holidays

Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369

Dance party with DJs Dela Moon, Oh Lawd, Raashan Ahmed and Tone Ranger; 8 p.m.; $12-$15; santafe.meowwolf.com.

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy Present A Celtic Family Christmas

Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St.

Master fiddlers; 7:30 p.m.; check for ticket availability; 505-988-1234, ticketssantafe.org, or performancesantafe.org.

Gypsy Moon and Stars Holiday Flamenco 2019 (Luna Gitana y Estrellas)

Teatro Paraguas, 3205-B Calle Marie, 505-424-1601

Santa Fe Desert Chorale

Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, 131 Cathedral Place

“Sacred Fire: The Celtic Tradition”; music celebrating the solstice; 8 p.m.; $10-$95, discounts available; 505-988-2282, desertchorale.org/tickets.

Antonio Granjero & EntreFlamenco

El Flamenco de Santa Fe, 135 W. Palace Ave., 505-209-1302

Christmas-themed Spanish flamenco; 7:30 p.m.; encores Saturday, Sunday, Thursday and Dec. 27-31; tickets start at $25, discounts available; entreflamenco@entreflamenco.com.

SaturdayMusicArdalan

Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369

San Francisco-based DJ/electronic-music producer; doors 9 p.m.; guest acts Kevin Saunderson and Bowra; $25-$30; santafe.meow

wolf.com.

Eric McFadden

The Kitchen Sink Recording Studio, 528 José St., 505-699-4323

Six-string guitar virtuoso-songwriter; 7:30 p.m.; Kate Vargas opens; $20; brownpaperticket.com/event/4430310.

Jasmin Williams

Antieau Gallery, 134 W. Water St., 505-983-9529

Jazz vocalist/spoken-word poet; 7 to 10 p.m.; no charge.

Joe West & Friends Christmas Barn Dance

Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery, 2797 Agua Fría St., 505-780-5730

Holiday honky-tonk with pianist Earl Poole Ball and singer-songwriter Bill Hearne; 7 to 11 p.m.; $10 in advance, brownpapertickets.com/event/4463219; $15 at the door.

New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus

Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St.

“The Holiday of Your Dreams,” 7:30 p.m.; check for ticket availability; 505-988-1234, ticketssantafe.org.

Opera Makes Sense

Governor’s mansion, 1 Mansion Drive

A performance by Santa Fe Opera apprentices, 3 to 5 p.m., with holiday activities led by Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, Santa Fe Public Library and Santa Fe Children’s Museum staff; singing begins at 2 p.m.; no charge; contact Alvaro Quintanar for more information; 505-946-2404, santafeopera.org.

Uptown Funk

Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino, 20 Buffalo Thunder Trail, 877-848-6337

Bruno Mars tribute band; 8 p.m.; $25; 505-455-555, hiltonbuffalothunder.com/entertainment.

SundayJust for FunHibernation Hike

Cerrillos Hills State Park, about 16 miles south of Santa Fe off N.M. 14, 505-474-0196

A guided walk focusing on strategies animals use to conserve energy through the winter; 11 a.m.; $5 per vehicle. Meet at main parking lot, a half-mile north of Cerrillos village on County Road 59.

Chanukah on the Plaza

Downtown

Giant-menorah lighting, live music, latkes, gelt, and hot chocolate; with remarks by Mayor Alan Webber; 3:30 p.m.; santafejcc.com.

Glow

Santa Fe Botanical Garden, 715 Camino Lejo, Museum Hill, 505-471-9103

Outdoor light installations; 5-8 p.m.; live music by Nohe & Sus Santos; $10, ages 12 and under no charge; online and at the gate, santafebotanicalgarden.org.

