The Weekend

Friday

Music

Handel's Messiah

First Presbyterian Church, 208 Grant Ave., 505-982-8544

Organist Jan Worden-Lackey; 5:30-6:15 p.m.; donations accepted.

Nosotros

Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369

Albuquerque-based Latin-dance band; Nohe & Sus Santos and Frontera Bugaluopen; doors 8 p.m., music 9 p.m.; $15-$18; santafe.meowwolf.com.

Antonio Granjero & EntreFlamenco

El Flamenco de Santa Fe, 135 W. Palace Ave., second floor, 505-209-1302

Christmas-themed Spanish flamenco; 7:30 p.m.; encores Saturday-Tuesday; tickets start at $25, discounts available; entreflamenco@entreflamenco.com.

Just for Fun

La Emi

Benítez Cabaret at The Lodge at Santa Fe, 750 N. St. Francis Dr., 505-992-5800

Flamenco dancer; 7:30 p.m., doors 7 p.m. through Tuesday; $20-$50; holdmyticket.com/tickets/350782.

Glow

Santa Fe Botanical Garden, 715 Camino Lejo, Museum Hill, 505-471-9103

Outdoor light installations; 5-8 p.m. through Tuesday; Friday's live music by The Gruve band. Saturday: High Hippy Associates. Sunday: Westin McDowell & Friends, Monday: Karina Wilson & the Big Heart Band. Tuesday: Kids' New Year's celebration with a flower-petal drop at 7 p.m.; $10, ages 12 and under no charge; online and at the gate, santafebotanicalgarden.org.

Saturday

Music

Nelson Denman & Petra Babankova

San Miguel Chapel, 401 Old Santa Fe Trail

Cello and guitar recital; classical, folk, tango, and the title melody from Denman's folk opera The Rights of Nature (Derechos de la Naturaleza); 4 p.m.; $10 per person, $20 per family.

Santa Fe Pro Musica

St. Francis Auditorium, New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace Ave.

Thomas O'Connor leads the ensemble in J.S. Bach's Brandenburg Concertos; free performance 10 a.m.; ticketed concerts 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; check for ticket availability; 505-988-1234, ticketssantafe.org.

In Concert

Emancipator

Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369

Electronic-music producer Douglas Appling; doors 8 p.m.; call for ticket availability; santafe.meowwolf.com; 21-plus.

Just for Fun

El Museo Cultural de Santa Fe Mercado

555 Camino de la Familia, 505-992-0591

Art, antiques, Western memorabilia, jewelry, and other merchandise; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through May.

Latin Dance Party

Lightfoot Dance Studio, 332 Camino del Monte Sol, contact@lightfootstudio.org

Los Primos Melódicos de Santa Fe performs; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; $10 includes refreshments; free Latin-fusion dance lesson 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Man of Many Colors

Rio Chama Steakhouse, 414 Old Santa Fe Trail

Writer/director Mark Gordon hosts a fundraising event for his documentary about Taos Pueblo artist Blue Spruce Standing Deer, with a screening of the trailer and a raffle of a signed giclée print by the artist; 5-7 p.m.; for reservations, call 831-402-1373 or email info@awakeningintaos.com.

Sunday

Just for Fun

Antonio Granjero & EntreFlamenco

El Flamenco de Santa Fe, 135 W. Palace Ave., 505-209-1302

Christmas-themed Spanish flamenco; 7:30 p.m.; encores Saturday-Tuesday tickets start at $25, discounts available; entreflamenco@entreflamenco.com.

Intimate Solo and The Last Laugh

Teatro Paraguas, 3205-B Calle Marie, 505-424-1601

Dancer Jean Fogel Zee's performance 2 p.m.; $10; all ages; stand-up comedian Ariel Isaac Norman's set 7 p.m.; $10; 18-plus.

Julesworks Follies End-of-Year Blowout

Jean Cocteau Cinema, 418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528

Variety show of local talent, with scripted playlets, improv, and live music; 7-9 p.m.; $5, jeancocteaucinema.com.

Chanukah On Ice

Genoveva Chavez Community Center, 3221 Rodeo Road

Giant-menorah lighting, ice skating, games, and refreshments; 1 p.m.; $3 skate rental; santafejcc.com.

