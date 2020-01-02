The Weekend
Friday
Music
Robert Krupnick
First Presbyterian Church, 208 Grant Ave., 505-982-8544
Piano recital: Beethoven's Six Bagatelles, Opus 126, and Piano Sonata, Opus 109; 5:30-6:15 p.m.; donations accepted.
Just for Fun
Antonio Granjero & EntreFlamenco
El Flamenco de Santa Fe, 135 W. Palace Ave., second floor, 505-209-1302
Spanish flamenco; 7:30 p.m.; tickets start at $25, discounts available; entreflamenco@entreflamenco.com; Saturday encore.
Meow Wolf Open Studio
David Loughridge Learning Center, 1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369
Free all-ages low-stimulation art-making program, led by Teaching for the Artistic Behavior staff; 10 am.-10 p.m.; register at santafe.meowwolf.com.
Saturday
Music
YACHT
Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369
The Los Angeles-based pop band tours in support of its Grammy-nominated album Chain Tripping; doors 8 p.m.; $15-$18; santafe.meowwolf.com.
Just for Fun
IAIA Winter Readers Gathering
Library and Technology Center Auditorium, Institute of American Indian Arts, 83 Avan Nu Po Rd., 800-804-6422
Mentors, visiting writers, and students; 6 p.m. through Jan. 11 (except Wednesday); this evening: authors David Treuer and Kristiana Kahakauwila; directions and campus map available online at iaia.edu/about/visit; no charge.
The Art of the Doodle
David Loughridge Learning Center, Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369
Resident artist Mikey Rae leads the free all-ages series 3-5 p.m., weekly on Saturday. Register at santafe.meowwolf.com.
Djembe Madness with Mark Clark
The Candyman Stings & Things, 851 St. Michaels Dr., 505-983-5906
Introductory course on hand percussion; beginner through intermediate levels; 1-3 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 25; $15 per class, $50 for all four; drop-ins welcome.
El Museo Cultural de Santa Fe Mercado
555 Camino de la Familia, 505-992-0591
Art, antiques, Western memorabilia, jewelry, and other merchandise; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through May.
Santa Fe Farmers' Market
1607 Paseo de Peralta, 505-983-4098
8 a.m.-1 p.m.; santafefarmersmarket.com.
Sunday
Music
School of Rock Albuquerque
Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369
Student (ages 12-18) showcase of soul music; 6 p.m.; $15-$20; santafe.meowwolf.com.
Just for Fun
IAIA Winter Readers Gathering
Library and Technology Center Auditorium, Institute of American Indian Arts, 83 Avan Nu Po Rd., 800-804-6422
Free readings by mentors, visiting writers, and students; 6 p.m. nightly through Jan. 11; Sunday: Ken White, Chip Livingston, and Kimberly Blaeser; directions and campus
map available online at iaia.edu/about/visit.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.