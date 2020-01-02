The Weekend

Friday

Music

Robert Krupnick

First Presbyterian Church, 208 Grant Ave., 505-982-8544

Piano recital: Beethoven's Six Bagatelles, Opus 126, and Piano Sonata, Opus 109; 5:30-6:15 p.m.; donations accepted.

Just for Fun

Antonio Granjero & EntreFlamenco

El Flamenco de Santa Fe, 135 W. Palace Ave., second floor, 505-209-1302

Spanish flamenco; 7:30 p.m.; tickets start at $25, discounts available; entreflamenco@entreflamenco.com; Saturday encore.

Meow Wolf Open Studio

David Loughridge Learning Center, 1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369

Free all-ages low-stimulation art-making program, led by Teaching for the Artistic Behavior staff; 10 am.-10 p.m.; register at santafe.meowwolf.com.

Saturday

Music

YACHT

Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369

The Los Angeles-based pop band tours in support of its Grammy-nominated album Chain Tripping; doors 8 p.m.; $15-$18; santafe.meowwolf.com.

Just for Fun

IAIA Winter Readers Gathering

Library and Technology Center Auditorium, Institute of American Indian Arts, 83 Avan Nu Po Rd., 800-804-6422

Mentors, visiting writers, and students; 6 p.m. through Jan. 11 (except Wednesday); this evening: authors David Treuer and Kristiana Kahakauwila; directions and campus map available online at iaia.edu/about/visit; no charge.

The Art of the Doodle

David Loughridge Learning Center, Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369

Resident artist Mikey Rae leads the free all-ages series 3-5 p.m., weekly on Saturday. Register at santafe.meowwolf.com.

Djembe Madness with Mark Clark

The Candyman Stings & Things, 851 St. Michaels Dr., 505-983-5906

Introductory course on hand percussion; beginner through intermediate levels; 1-3 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 25; $15 per class, $50 for all four; drop-ins welcome.

El Museo Cultural de Santa Fe Mercado

555 Camino de la Familia, 505-992-0591

Art, antiques, Western memorabilia, jewelry, and other merchandise; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through May.

Santa Fe Farmers' Market

1607 Paseo de Peralta, 505-983-4098

8 a.m.-1 p.m.; santafefarmersmarket.com.

Sunday

Music

School of Rock Albuquerque

Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369

Student (ages 12-18) showcase of soul music; 6 p.m.; $15-$20; santafe.meowwolf.com.

Just for Fun

IAIA Winter Readers Gathering

Library and Technology Center Auditorium, Institute of American Indian Arts, 83 Avan Nu Po Rd., 800-804-6422

Free readings by mentors, visiting writers, and students; 6 p.m. nightly through Jan. 11; Sunday: Ken White, Chip Livingston, and Kimberly Blaeser; directions and campus

map available online at iaia.edu/about/visit.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.