Friday

Music

TGIF piano recital

First Presbyterian Church, 208 Grant Ave., 505-982-8544

Natasha Stojanovska: music of Levina, Pejacevic, Bacewicz, and Stojanovska; 5:30-6:15 p.m.; donations accepted.

Albert "Tootie" Heath Trio

Paradiso, 903 Early St., 505-577-5248

Hard-bop jazz percussionist, with pianist Bert Dalton and bassist Colin Deuble; 7:30 p.m., doors 7 p.m.; $25; 505-946-7934.

Just for Fun

Electrovibe Events 17th Anniversary Winter Masquerade

Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369

Dance party benefitting St. Elizabeth Shelters & Supportive Housing; DJs Heather and Red Eye, guest acts include DJs The Rev, Cworl, and Isaiah; 8 p.m.-2 a.m.; $20-$22; santafe.meowwolf.com.

Ross Hamlin & Friends

San Miguel Chapel, 401 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-983-3974

The multi-instrumentalist performs in duos and trios with guest musicians, including vocalist Red Cell, banjoist Johnny Bell, and percussionists Al Faaet and Jeff Sussman; 7:30-9 p.m.; $15; eventbrite.com.

The Arts

The Merchant of Venice

The Swan Theater, 1213-B Parkway Dr., 505-466-3533

Presented by three casts of young Shakespearean actors in the Upstart Crows of Santa Fe troupe; 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 2; $10; brownpapertickets.com/event/4474943.

Saturday

The Arts

Museum of International Folk Art

706 Camino Lejo, Museum Hill, 505-476-1200

Free reception and artist talks (2-3 p.m.) recognizing additions to the current exhibit, Community Through Making: From Peru to New Mexico, of weavings, sculpture, and digital works by first- and fourth-grade students of Kha'p'o Community School and multimedia depictions of a mural by members of Alas de Agua Art and Three Sisters collectives

The Birth, Death and Resurrection of Christ: from Michelangelo to Tiepolo

St. Francis Auditorium, New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace Ave., 505-476-5072

Curator Hugo Chapman of the British Museum discusses the traveling exhibit and signs copies of the catalogue; 10:30 a.m.; no charge.

 Music

Santa Fe Pro Musica

Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St.

Journeys, music of Mendelssohn, Schumann, Haydn, and Melinda Wagner; 4 p.m.; $12-$85; 505-988-1234, ticketssantafe.org; Sunday encore.

Just for Fun

2020 Youth of the Year

Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino, 20 Buffalo Thunder Trail, 877-848-6337

Honoring a Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte member deemed an exemplary ambassador for the organization; 5 p.m.; keynote speakers Mayor Alan Webber and U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján; $100, VIP tables of 10 $1,000; bgcsantafe.org/2020-youth-of-the-year.

Robert Burns Night

Scottish Rite Temple, 463 Paseo de Peralta, 505-982-4414

Commemorating the Bard of Scotland's 261st birthday; tours and cocktails 4 p.m., festivities 5 p.m., including a traditional Scottish meal, pipers, Celtic music, and dances; $65 per person, $120 per couple, tickets sold online at sf-robert-burns.eventbrite.com; proceeds benefit the Santa Fe Scottish Rite Temple Historical Preservation Foundation.

Sunday

Music

À la Française: Music for Piano 4 Hands

St. John’s College, Peterson Center Great Hall, 1160 Camino de Cruz Blanca, 505-984-6000

Pianists Marina Magazinnik and Fred Kronacher; music of Fauré, Ravel, Debussy, and Poulenc; 3 p.m.; $28, students $12, discounts available; musicalexperiences.org.

Robert Krupnick

Santa Fe Woman's Club, 1616 Old Pecos Trail, 505-983-9455

Piano recital; music of Bach and Beethoven; 2 p.m.; $10 suggested donation.

The Arts

Don't Call Me Young Lady!

Teatro Paraguas, 3205-B Calle Marie, 505-424-1601

Carolyn Meyer's autobiographical one-woman zhow about deciding at age 80 to try her hand at stand-up comedy; 4 p.m., $22 includes tea and snacks (3 p.m.); 505-424-1601, younglady.brownpapertickets.com.

