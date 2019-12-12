Friday
Music
Eternal Summer String Orchestra
First Presbyterian Church, 208 Grant Ave., 505-982-8544
Music of Bach and Mozart; 5:30 p.m.; donations accepted.
High Desert Harp Ensemble
Palace of the Governors, 105 W. Palace Ave., 505-476-5090
Katie Cosgrove, Julie Hawley, Chita Gillis, and Dian El Aine, 5:30 p.m.; no charge.
Iris DeMent
St. Francis Auditorium, 107 W. Palace Ave.
American singer-songwriter; opening act Ana Egge; 7:30 p.m.; $39 and $49; 505-886-1251, holdmyticket.com or ampconcerts.org.
Max Gomez and Joe West & Friends
James A. Little Theater, New Mexico School for the Deaf, 1060 Cerrillos Road, 505-476-6300
Singer-songwriter’s circle; 7:30 p.m.; $25 and $35; brownpapertickets.com/event/4440539.
Papadosio Presents Desert Dosio
Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369
Progressive-rock band; doors 8 p.m. today and Saturday; $20-$25; santafe.meowwolf.com.
Santa Fe Women’s Ensemble
Loretto Chapel, 207 Old Santa Fe Trail
Carols and Blessings from Around the World, music of Edward Elgar, Ron Jeffers, and Linda Rice Beck; 6:30 p.m.; $20-$35, discounts available; sfwe.org, brownpapertickets.com and at the door.
Just for Fun
Christmas at the Palace of the Governors
105 W. Palace Ave., 505-476-5200
Hot cider and cookies, performance by Schola Cantorum of Santa Fe; a chance to operate the antique printing press; and an appearance by Santa and Ms. Claus; 5:30-8 p.m.; no charge; nonperishable-food donations welcome.
Festival of Trees
La Tienda shopping center at Eldorado, 7 Caliente Road.
Bonfire, live music, and whiskey tent; vote for your favorite tree; 4:30-7:30 p.m.; free admission.
Glow
Santa Fe Botanical Garden, 715 Camino Lejo, Museum Hill, 505-471-9103
Outdoor light installations; 5-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday; Dec. 20-23 and 26-31; live music: Stephanie Hatfield and Bill Palmer tonight, Coro de Cámara on Saturday and Jono Manson on Sunday; $10 online and at the gate, ages 12 and under no charge; santafebotanicalgarden.org.
Holiday Block to Block Party
Canyon Road
Multiple galleries host refreshments and live music; 5-7 p.m.; visitcanyonroad.com/holidayblockparty.
Museum Hill Holiday Stroll
Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, Museum of International Folk Art, Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian
Including Diné pianist Renata Yazzie, ornament-painting workshop, tree lighting, Tewa Women’s Choir, Native dancers, and refreshments; 4-7 p.m.; visit newmexicoculture.org for full schedule of events; no charge.
Saturday
Music
Chatter @ SITE
SITE Santa Fe, 1606 Paseo de Peralta, 505-989-1199
Music of Sergei Prokofiev, Krzysztof Penderecki, and Rebecca Clarke; 10:30 a.m.; performers include David Felberg, James Shields, and Kevin Vigneau; $16 in advance, $20 at the door, discounts available; chatterabq.org/boxoffice.
Santa Fe Women’s Ensemble
Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 50 Mount Carmel Road
Carols and Blessings from Around the World, music of Edward Elgar, Ron Jeffers, and Linda Rice Beck; 3 p.m.; $20-$35, discounts available; sfwe.org, brownpapertickets.com, and at the door.
Just for Fun
2019 Santa Fe Winter Indian Market
La Fonda on the Plaza, 100 E. San Francisco St., 505-982-5511
Handcrafted goods by 150 artists; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; $10, two-day pass $15; swaia.org/event/winter-indian-market-2.
El Museo Cultural de Santa Fe Mercado
555 Camino de la Familia, 505-992-0591
Art, antiques, Western memorabilia, jewelry, and other merchandise; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through May 30.
Young Native Artists Winter Show
New Mexico History Museum, 113 Lincoln Ave., 505-476-5200
Works by the children and grandchildren of the Palace of the Governors Portal Program artists; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; no charge; nmhistorymuseum.org.
Sunday
Just for Fun
Rep. Brian Egolf
Collected Works Bookstore, 202 Galisteo St., 505-988-4226
The state’s Speaker of the House discusses the upcoming 2020 legislative session; 11 a.m.; journeysantafe.org.
Santa Fe School of Cooking
30th anniversary celebration
125 N. Guadalupe St., 505-983-4511
Hot chocolate and samples of favorite recipes; hands-on classes led by chefs and caterers; 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
