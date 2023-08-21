082123_LS_CajaFire_1_RGB.jpg

From left, Keith Flores, Jordan Cisneros and Rikki Valentine of the Santa Fe Fire Department Wildland Division walk along a fire break Monday while mopping up the small fire that started in the Caja del Rio. The fire was declared contained Monday after burning 63 acres, though there were still hot spots in the perimeter. No residents were harmed and no structures were threatened. 

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Lightning strikes ignited fires Sunday in the Jemez Mountains and in Taos Canyon, while Santa Fe County crews continued battling a brush fire with an unknown cause in the Caja del Rio.

State officials and meteorologists say it’s too soon to tell whether this year’s wildfire season in New Mexico will be worse or longer than usual, but Sunday’s blazes spotlight the continued lack of a summer monsoon, which has led to a hotter and drier August — with increased fire risks.

“We are in uncertain conditions right now as regards the weather,” State Forestry Division spokesman George Ducker said.

082123_LS_CajaFire_2_RGB.jpg

Keith Flores and Jordan Cisneros remove a tree along a fire break while working to contain the fire in the Caja del Rio on Monday. Crews from several agencies responded to the brush fire that began Sunday. The cause is still under investigation.
082123_LS_CajaFire_3_RGB.jpg

Sandoval County Brush 83 drives the perimeter of the fire in the Caja del Rio on Monday. The blaze near the HIPICO Santa Fe equestrian facility was one of several to pop up over the weekend as a lack of a monsoon makes conditions ripe.

Recommended for you