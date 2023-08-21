Lightning strikes ignited fires Sunday in the Jemez Mountains and in Taos Canyon, while Santa Fe County crews continued battling a brush fire with an unknown cause in the Caja del Rio.
State officials and meteorologists say it’s too soon to tell whether this year’s wildfire season in New Mexico will be worse or longer than usual, but Sunday’s blazes spotlight the continued lack of a summer monsoon, which has led to a hotter and drier August — with increased fire risks.
“We are in uncertain conditions right now as regards the weather,” State Forestry Division spokesman George Ducker said.
Drought has increased throughout the summer, he said, causing grasses and shrubs to dry out and creating more potential fuel for a fire from lightning or a human-caused spark.
“In terms of a monsoon season, it’s been pretty abysmal,” said Randall Hergert, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
The dry conditions and low humidity led the weather service to issue two red flag warnings for parts of New Mexico this month — which Hergert said is a first for August in the state. Red flag warnings indicate weather conditions that can lead to dangerous wildfire growth and are usually only issued in the spring and fall.
A high-pressure system sitting over the Central Great Plains region is forecast to move into New Mexico later this week, Hergert said, which is expected to decrease to wind speeds and lower fire risks for at least the rest of the month.
That could be good news for the area’s firefighters.
Crews from several agencies responded to the brush fire Sunday in the Caja del Rio near equestrian facility HIPICO Santa Fe, which burned 63 acres before it was fully contained late Monday afternoon. There were still some hot spots within its perimeter, officials noted.
The cause of the Camel Tracks Fire remains under investigation by the Bureau of Land Management, according to a news release from the agency’s Taos Field Office.
No structures were threatened or damaged by the fire and no residents were harmed, Santa Fe County spokeswoman Olivia Romo wrote in an email.
The Santa Fe County Fire Department was dispatched to the fire along South Polo Drive around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Romo wrote. Battalion Chief Karl Ehl initiated a “Western Region Response Page,” calling in support, she wrote, and the city of Santa Fe Fire Department responded.
Crews from Rio Rancho, Cochiti, the New Mexico State Forestry Division and the Bureau of Land Management also arrived at the scene, Ducker said, adding the BLM, in conjunction with the Forestry Division, is still managing the fire.
The fire was mostly burning in brush and grass, Ducker said, and was not a threat to any structures or homes. Still, he noted, “It’s close enough to valuable areas that we wanted to get as many folks out there and get the fire controlled as safely and as quickly as possible.”
He added: “We’re not anticipating any growth at all.”
The cause of the fire has not been determined. An investigator was at the scene early Monday afternoon.
Though the fire is contained, the BLM cautioned that residents may still see smoke because of spot fires. The community is asked to avoid the area while crews are at the scene.
Meanwhile, a fire sparked by lightning about nine miles north of Jemez Springs in the Santa Fe National Forest had burned 40 to 50 acres as of late Monday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release.
No structures were threatened by the McKinney Fire, the release said.
“A Valles Caldera National Park crew and two Santa Fe National Forest engines were assisted by a helicopter dropping water while an air tanker from Grand Junction provided two retardant drops,” the release said. “Ground resources worked late into Sunday night.”
About 50 U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service personnel have been assigned to the fire, which is being managed with plans for full suppression.
The Kids’ Pond, a popular family fishing area at the Seven Springs Hatchery north of Jemez Springs, closed Monday to allow fire crews access to the water, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish said in a news release.
Nearby Fenton Lake State Park had not been affected by the fire and was operating as usual Monday.
The wildfire in Carson National Forest’s Taos Canyon was reported at just 3 acres Monday, with no containment.
Hergert said he’s hopeful the region will have a near average winter in terms of precipitation amid what’s forecast to be an El Niño climate pattern, but it’s “too early to say” how the fire season will evolve.
“The big question is how much moisture can we get,” he said.
Temperatures are forecast in the 80s in Santa Fe through the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance of rain Tuesday through Thursday, increasing to 40% Friday and Saturday.
The State Forestry Division offers tips for those venturing into forests and other outdoor areas in these hot, dry conditions to help prevent wildfires:
- Hunters should be careful during target practice not to shoot over grassy areas. “If you miss, the bullet can cause an ignition in the grass, and with the wind we’ve got that can get out of hand pretty fast,” Ducker said.
- Those camping or hunting should park cars in designated parking lots or on dirt and gravel rather than over grass. The heat from car engines can send off sparks that can easily ignite, Ducker said.
- Similarly, tow chains on vehicles need to be kept tight so they don’t touch the ground. “If they’re dragging on the road even a little bit, that can cause sparks,” Ducker said.