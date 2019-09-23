As part of an ongoing effort to bring government closer to the people of Santa Fe, Wednesday’s City Council meeting will be held not at City Hall downtown but at the Santa Fe Public Schools Educational Services Center, 610 Alta Vista St.
“My top priority is to make city government more open, transparent, and user-friendly. That means we will continue to bring City Hall to you, rather than making you come to City Hall, starting with City Council meetings,” Mayor Alan Webber said in a statement Monday.
The city will hold at least one of the Council on Your Corner meetings in each of the four council districts this year.
The afternoon session begins at 5 p.m., and the evening session, which includes a handful of public hearings, is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Residents who are unable to attend in person can watch a live stream at youtube.com/user/cityofsantafe. The meetings are also broadcast on SFGOV-TV Comcast Channel 28 and radio station KSFR 101.1 FM.