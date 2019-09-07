It’s been 18 years, but for Santa Fe fire Capt. Jason Arwood, the sense of pain and loss from 9/11, when nearly 3,000 people died in the deadliest attack on U.S. soil, hasn’t faded for him.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Arwood, 43, said. “It’s so important that we remember, that we educate our children and honor every life that was lost.”
The Santa Fe Fire Department is holding a procession and ceremonies Wednesday to honor first responders and others who died in New York City; Arlington, Va.; and in a field near Shanksville, Pa., after terrorists hijacked four planes on Sept. 11, 2001, and used them as missiles to attack targets such as the World Trade Center and the
Pentagon.
The parade, featuring historic firetrucks and reserve units, departs Station 3 on Cerrillos Road at 9:03 a.m., marking the time in New York when the second plane struck the World Trade Center. The procession ends at the Plaza, where firefighters in full gear will climb two sets of stairs — representing the twin towers — for 102 minutes, the stretch of time between the first plane’s strike and the second tower’s collapse. An honor guard will post colors, and several firefighters are scheduled to speak.
At the closing of the observation, volunteers will hand out 343 red roses, one for each first responder who died in the World Trade Center’s collapse.
A new feature of this year’s ceremony will be an Open Table, an idea based on a military tradition of honoring the dead.
An empty simple wooden table set for two will be guarded constantly on the Plaza — just two empty chairs, simple glasses and plates of with lemons and salt, representing bitterness and tears shed.
“It’s very emotional. … It just paints a picture of those who can’t be there — husbands, mothers, children,” Arwood said of the display, his voice cracking.
Arwood began working at the Santa Fe Fire Department in 2002, just after the attacks. He always played a role in the memorial, first assisting with the parade and ceremonies and later leading them.
The goals, he said, are both remembrance and education, especially for young people. Most of 2019 high school graduates were born after 9/11, and Arwood said it’s important to teach them about history.
In the war in Afghanistan that followed the attacks, 2,353 U.S. soldiers were killed and 10 times that were wounded. New Mexico saw a casualty rate twice the national rate because of a high number of enlistments.
Boston University estimates that over 111,000 Afghans were killed in the war, as well, including at least 31,000 civilians.
“I don’t talk too much on politics, or how war happens,” Arwood said. “We want to emphasize all the lives that changed that day.”
In July, Congress established a 9/11 first responders victim compensation fund, following a decade of bitter struggle by responders, many who have developed serious health issues linked to the crash sites.
Arwood said he believes taking care of the volunteers and emergency responders who worked at the crash sites was the right thing to do. “It makes common sense that we would cover the expenses of people that put their lives on the line to save others,” he said.
If you go
What: Santa Fe Fire Department memorial in honor of first responders and others who died in the 9/11 attacks 18 years ago.
When: A parade starts at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday at Fire Station 3, 1751 Cerrillos Road, and ends at the Plaza, where an Open Table memorial and Two Towers stair ceremony will be held. The stair ceremony ends at 10:45 a.m.