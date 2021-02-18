A collision between a North Central Regional Transit District bus and a pickup snarled traffic headed down the mountain from Ski Santa Fe for hours late Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, the transit district's 24-foot Blue Bus carrying four passengers began to slide on an icy and snow-packed Hyde Park Road as it was coming around a curve. The bus ended up blocking both lanes of traffic.
As the bus was stopped, the sheriff's office said in a news release, a green Toyota pickup coming down the road came around the curve and slid into the bus.
No one was injured, according to the sheriff's office. But traffic traveling in both directions was shut down for "several hours" while officials waited for medical personnel to assess the people involved in the crash and clear the vehicles from the road.
Both the bus and truck were able to drive away from the accident, sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said Thursday, but officials still had to wait for a tow truck and take measurements before opening the road.
"The time frame was a result of the accident," Ríos said.
